Brangus boost profit and production

This article is advertiser content for the Australian Brangus Cattle Association

The demand for black cattle has remained high through the start of 2022, which has been reflected by the premium attained through the saleyards for Brangus cattle, especially cows and heifers.

Australian Brangus Cattle Association (ABCA) president Brad Saunders said Brangus are renowned for being good breeders.

"Restockers are snapping up any Brangus that are made available," Mr Saunders said.

He said the benefits of breeding Brangus has been confirmed by the steady rise in membership numbers that the ABCA has seen, especially in the last 12 months.

"Our membership base continues to be very stable, which was aided by the society being established with a strong and sound core of commercial and stud breeders involved."

"The ABCA's popularity has also been heightened through the adoption of DNA testing for the breed over the last couple of years, which has been a big step forward for the society and its members in enhancing the Brangus breeds' credibility."

The business of Brangus breeding provides myriad advantages, which are as follows:

PROFITABILITY

Brangus genetics can enhance the profitability of your beef breeding program.

The combination of great calving ease, milking, mothering ability and fertility within the Brangus breed enables producers and users of Brangus genetics the chance to achieve calving percentages rarely equalled or bettered.

Being naturally polled, Brangus can help eliminate the requirement to dehorn calves. Polled cattle are quicker to process, often easier to handle and hide damage is minimised.

Brangus cattle are recognised as having two genotypes, black and red. This flexibility enables end producers to utilise the breed across more herd options, in both purebred and composite programs. Heat and parasite tolerance and an ability to walk and forage, give Brangus cattle an edge in the toughest grazing conditions.

The marbling and tenderness qualities of the Brangus breed have also been demonstrated repeatedly. The breed possesses a powerful combination of excellent growth rates, thus enabling producers' greater versatility in their programs.

Brangus cattle are regularly successful in carcase and prime cattle competitions across Australia. Their high yielding carcases have seen the breed (and its composites) awarded with major prime, store and carcase awards right across the nation. The breed consistently produces cattle and bodies that hit target weights and market specifications. Another of the great attributes the breed possesses is marbling, leading to tenderness, palate and processor acceptability.

Strong demand: Purebred and composite steers and heifers sired by Brangus bulls are noted for their high consumer and buyer acceptance. Photo: Amanda Salisbury.

FLEXIBILITY

Brangus delivers flexibility right across the board. Whether it's as a maternal base, a terminal sire or a self-replacing herd, the breed is able to meet all livestock market specifications. From weaners right through to the finished article, Brangus will meet your needs.

MOTHERING ABILITY

Well known for their exceptional mothering ability, Brangus females offer great calving ease, extremely high fertility and good temperament. Always highly sought after in any market outlet, the Brangus breeder comes with high reproduction rates and a strong maternal drive. Coupled with great survival instincts, excellent milk production based on sound, functional udders, the Brangus female gives a huge boost in calf survival rates and the best possible start to life.

BEEF UP WITH BRANGUS

Brangus-sired cattle produce high quality carcases at any age. Whether you're chasing finishing cattle or targeting a particular niche market either on grain or grass, or straight off their mothers, the Brangus breed and its composite crosses will enhance your chances of achieving that goal.

Purebred and composite steers and heifers sired by Brangus bulls are noted for their high consumer and buyer acceptance. In sale yards, abattoirs, competitions, trials, feedlots and breeding paddocks across Australia the Brangus breed and its recognition and achievements continues to grow.

SUITED FOR ALL CONDITIONS

ABCA vice president, Amanda Salisbury, said it has been great to see strong early demand in the season for bulls and particularly seeing fresh interest in Brangus from producers in the Northern Territory.

"A whole host of factors are undoubtedly influencing this trend in producer demand in the NT, including the adaptability, survivability and fertility of Brangus, along with their outstanding carcase traits in combination with the industry demand for good strong lines of black cattle (for those chasing feedlot and domestic markets) and red cattle (for producers looking to value-add to their red herds)," Mrs Salisbury said.

"I also think that the polled trait is one not to be underestimated - something Brangus are also renowned for," she said.

Bimbadeen, Palgrove, Nindooimbah, and Shadow Valley are among the studs supplying the order for the NT, which has been coordinated, through two consignments, by Elders' Herbie Neville, with the first consignment having already arrived.

"Brangus can handle everything from snow in the south to the heat and pests of the northern environments."

Mrs Salisbury said confidence in Brangus cattle in Australia has been building for many years and has been especially strong over the past couple of years.

"They often top saleyard reports for feeder, meatworks and breeding lines. Standards put in place by the ABCA help to ensure that both studstock and commercial buyers can be sure of the pedigree, poll and colour status of registered animals. Australian Brangus are terrifically adaptable - able to fit most buyer criteria, most markets and most climates."

Hardy: Heat and parasite tolerance and an ability to walk and forage, give Brangus cattle an edge in the toughest grazing conditions. Photo: Amanda Salisbury.

SALE-O! SALE-O!

With great results recorded in 2021, anticipation is ramping up among vendors and buyers for the ABCA-sponsored 17th annual Roma Brangus Sale taking place on September 2, 2022, and the 46th Rockhampton Brangus Sale, being held on October 10 to 11.

The 2021 Roma Brangus Sale saw bull averages improve by $3564 over the 2020 result. In all 75 bulls averaged $11,013 to sell to a top of $34,000 to clear 97 per cent of the offering, while a total clearance of heifers saw 18 average $4277 to top at $6000. Buyers from three states took home cattle with clearance levels in the bull section of the catalogue rising by 8pc.

SBB/GDL sale agent Mark Duthie said the ABCA's focus on ensuring the bulls and females selected for the Roma sale met a uniformly high standard was integral to the sales' success.

"It's the premier Brangus sale in this region, and the first-rate, diverse range of genetics on offer always draws the attention of stud and commercial producers looking to bolster the quality of their herds," Mr Duthie said.

Bulls topped $80,000 on the way to setting a record $14,637 average while registered heifers sold to $14,000 and commercial heifers to $3000 culminating in a record gross of $2.923 million at the 2021 Rockhampton Brangus Sale. For the sale bull averages climbed by $2047 above that of the previous record set in 2020 in a massive show of breed confidence.

Ray White Rockhampton sale agent Gary Wendt said the cracking result was due to many areas around Queensland and Northern New South Wales having received an early break to the season and the market going great guns with commercial cattle prices at the best he'd seen in many years.

"There was a lot of confidence in the industry," Mr Wendt said.

He said bulls from the 2021 sale went as far south as Casino, Lismore, Beaudesert, Gympie and surrounding areas. While a number of bulls went north to Proserpine and surrounding areas to Mackay.

"Many bulls stayed within the Central Queensland district and others headed west to the Central Highlands, Alpha and Blackall areas. Each year we continue to see the expansion of the breed into new areas as a result of their versatility."

Mr Wendt said the popularity of the breed has grown significantly over the last few years not only with the commencement of new studs but with a noticeable increase in the commercial operators buying Brangus bulls.

"In my opinion the breed will continue to evolve to meet market requirements and play a big part in the beef industry of Australia."

Bulls and females selected for both sales in 2022 will all be registered and DNA tested (profile, PV, poll, coat and tenderness), and are required to have a minimum 60 per cent crush side semen result, and a minimum condition score of three.

