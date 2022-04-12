Charolais weaner steers sell for $1920 at Woodford

There were 251 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Cattle continue to sell well, although easier than previous weeks. More numbers of younger cattle came to hand this week.



Woodside Cattle Co, Kilcoy, sold Charolais and Angus weaner steers for $1920 and $1890. Ellen Tones, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1980.



A Fredriksen, Kilcoy, sold Euro weaner steers for $1910. MR Friedrich Family, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1700. Dan Hall, Monsildale sold Droughtmaster steers for $1550.