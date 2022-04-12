Charolais weaner steers sell for $1920 at Woodford

Charolais weaner steers sell for $1920 at Woodford

Sales
Aa

Cattle sold well, although easier than previous weeks.

Aa

There were 251 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Cattle continue to sell well, although easier than previous weeks. More numbers of younger cattle came to hand this week.

Woodside Cattle Co, Kilcoy, sold Charolais and Angus weaner steers for $1920 and $1890. Ellen Tones, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1980.

A Fredriksen, Kilcoy, sold Euro weaner steers for $1910. MR Friedrich Family, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1700. Dan Hall, Monsildale sold Droughtmaster steers for $1550.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.