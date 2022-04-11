Weaner steers close in on 900c at Toowoomba

A combination of a spell of fine weather and no sales for the next three weeks due to the public holidays lifted the supply of stock by 162 head to 339 at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

An increase in the number of grown cattle penned resulted in a full panel of export processors in attendance and operating. Apart from the absence of one feed and trade buyer the regular operators were active in the market along with a large line up of restockers.

Prices improved in places with stronger support from restockers as well as feeder operators. Cows sold to strong demand for the quality penned.



Light weight yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to a top of 898c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg made to 704c to average 668c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 562c to 602 with sales to 642c, with some to restockers reaching 668c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 546c to average 479c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 572c to average 522c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 513c to 555c with sales to 588c, with restockers active to 642c/kg.



Heavy grown steers to export processors made to 432c and bullocks made to 426c/kg. Heavy weight cows to restockers made to 345c, with the occasional cow to export processors reaching 366c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 342c/kg.



Best cows a/c Kerr and Dickson sold to $3492. Heavy heifers ex Douglas sold to $3653. Bulls topped at $3140. Heavy feeders a/c PW and SL Dioth sold to 546c/kg to return $2521.

Vealer calves a/c Trish Shannon and Brendan McCormack sold to 688c/kg to return $2004. Highlight of the day was lightweight Angus steers a/c Gary Mathies sold to 898c/kg weighing 192kg to return $1725. Cows and calves sold to $3640.



















