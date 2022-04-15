Senior rugby kicks off

+7















Senior rugby kicked off for 2022 last weekend for Downs Rugby. Senior men's A, B and C grades had a split round highlighted by a triumphant return by South Burnett Thrashers in C grade. Toowoomba Rangers and Dalby Wheatmen each had first round wins.



Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s mini carnivals were held at Gatton and St George. After Round 1 Roma Echidnas White and Toowoomba Bears are leading the ladder from their respective mini carnivals.

Senior rugby returns after Easter on Saturday April 23.

Downs Rugby hosted the Stag Machinery Junior Challenge last weekend at Highfields. 203 Under 12 participants thoroughly enjoyed the carnival and we look forward to hosting the third instalment of this carnival in 2023.



Downs Rugby wishes everyone a relaxing Easter break. Please stay safe on the roads. It will be a massive year for Downs Rugby as we are hosting the Qld Country Rugby Union State Championships in July and every weekend is booked up with rugby.

For more detail on all upcoming events head to www.downsrugby.com.au for links.