Online prices slip

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 4808 head last week, holding firm on the previous week. Yearling and grown steers had the largest offering from the state with 1298 head listed.

PTIC cows averaged $44 lower at $2899/hd. From Gatton, 23 Angus PTIC cows, joined to Angus bulls sold to $3200/hd, averaging 492kg and ranging from four to nine years of age.

From Barcaldine, 28 SM Droughtmaster and Brahman cows, with 28 CAF sold to $3120/hd. The cows ranged from 6-10 years of age, averaging 453.2kg liveweight, while the calves sired by Droughtmaster bulls, averaged 226kg.

Steers 330-400kg averaged $57 lower, at $2117/hd. From Mitchell, 84 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis cross backgrounder steers, averaging 380kg liveweight and ranging between 13-15 months of age, sold to $2300/hd.

Heifers weighing between 330-400kg slipped $57 last week, to average $2086/hd. From Drillham, 67 Santa Gertrudis/Composite and Angus/Composite weaned heifers, sold to $1840/hd, averaging 333kg, aged 10-15 months.

SHEEP

For the fourth consecutive week AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings registered a reduced offering, with a total of 62,534 head, back 6 per cent from the previous week. Drying conditions across key sheep regions as well as an uptick in processor and export numbers over recent weeks have contributed to the overall softer market across all categories. A total of 5889 head of sheep and lambs were offered by Queensland, which reached a total clearance rate of 53pc.

Merino wether lambs averaged $119/hd, back $21. Two even lines totalling 920 head of Merino wether lambs from Toobeah weighing 35kg lwt returned $129/hd and will travel to a buyer in Bourke, NSW.

Merino ewe lambs also registered lower prices, with the category back $64 to average $126/hd. A line of 540 10 to 12-month-old Merino ewe lambs from Longreach weighing 35kg lwt returned $173/hd and will travel to Hamilton, Victoria.

SIL shedding breed ewes averaged $485/hd, with prices ranging from $320-605/hd, to average $170 higher. A line of 35 14 to 24-month-old Australian White SIL ewes weighing 72kg lwt from Cunnamulla, returned $529/hd, just shy of $200 above their reserve price, to a buyer in Winton.