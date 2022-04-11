Capricornia Yearling sale sets new record gross

Strong interests from local and international buyers attributed to the record sale gross at the Hygain and Mitavite Capricornia Yearling Sale in Rockhampton on Sunday.

With 119 lots offered, 95 were purchased by local and interstate buyers, representing 80pc clearance, with one colt selling to a Hong Kong buyer.



The sale, held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, grossed a sale record $1,535,000 to return an average of $16.800 with a top price of $55,000.



It was a 17-month-old Bay filly by Better Than Ready and Umanova, who topped the sale, selling for $55,000 to Queensland buyer Glen Donnellan and was offered by Jorson Farms at Wondai.

The 17-month-old filly is a half sister to Mt Peter Miss (2016.f. by Real Saga-Umanova, by Hussonet-Umagold) and Stifling (2017.f. by Sizzling-Umanova, by Hussonet-Umagold).



Capricornia Yearling Sale coordinator Tony Fenlon said itwas a fantastic sale result.



"The sale gross of $1.53m is a record for this Rockhampton sale, which has been going for some 34 years now," Mr Fenlon said.

"None of this was achievable without the support and help of the team from Magic Millions Gold Coast.

Mr Fenlon said the concept of the race series, which is attached to the sale, always attracts a lot of interest.

"The horses that were purchased from this sale, are the only horses eligible for that race and it's currently $155,000 two year old race," he said.

"Further to that, there's a three and four year old race attached to this sale as well and these horses get to race exclusively in those races for the next three years."

The graduates of the sale will be eligible to contest the Capricorna Yearling Sales Classic at Callaghan Park in April 2023.



