'Back our Urannah Dam project'

PROPONENTS of north Queensland's massive $2.8 billion Urannah Dam project are calling on all federal election candidates for Dawson and Capricornia as well as the Senate, to back the 'Support Urannah' campaign.

Bowen River Utilities chief executive officer James Benjamin said he wanted to meet with any candidate who wanted to learn more about the #buildurannah campaign and talk about the benefits it would bring to the greater Whitsunday region.

"Both major parties have thrown their support behind the creation of jobs, cheaper electricity and water security through the recent signing of a bilateral agreement," Mr Benjamin said.

"We are now asking the other parties and independents to unite with residents in Mackay, the Whitsunday and Isaac regions who have waited for 60 years, to finally kick-start construction of the dam."

To be constructed within the Burdekin basin on Broken River about 85km south east of Collinsville and 80km west of Mackay, the 970,000 megalitre dam project will also power a 1.4 gigawatt hydro-electric power scheme.

We need the support of all candidates to help make it happen. - James Benjamin, Bowen River Utilities

The project's water distribution network includes in-stream distribution in both the Bowen and Broken Rivers to the Bowen River Weir, a 66km pipeline north to the Peter Faust Dam, a 17km pipeline south east to the Eungella Dam and a 150km pipeline south to Moranbah.

Great Barrier Reef protected

A 10,000 hectare irrigation precinct is earmarked for a site about 20km south west of Collinsville, and according to BRU, will be 'best management practice' for the Great Barrier Reef with a master planned approach to nutrient management and sediment run-off.

"I want to re-assure local residents who are relying on the project to deliver long-term social, environmental and economic benefits that we won't give up and we will build Urannah - but we need the support of all candidates to help make it happen," Mr Benjamin said.

A total of $483 million was committed in the federal budget for the project through the existing water infrastructure funds. BRU is sourcing the remaining funds for the first major dam to be built in Australia in more than 30 years from the private market.

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman Paul McLaughlin said locals would support candidates that endorsed the enormous opportunities that the Urannah Dam would deliver.

"The Urannah Dam will be twice the size of Sydney Harbour and will transform the Whitsundays and Isaac regions," he said.

"Any candidate that backs growth and prosperity for our part of the country, will get our support."

While the project already has the support of the Liberals and Nationals as well as Labor, the Greens have flatly rejected the project.

Waste of time and money

Greens Candidate for Capricornia, Mick Jones, said Urannah was a waste of time and money.



"Together with the proposed Hells Gate and Big Rocks dams, all of which are economically unviable individually, the impacts on the Burdekin River system would be catastrophic," Mr Jones said.



"We've already had serious issues with Paradise Dam down south.



"We can't keep wasting time and money on projects that aren't going to offer real support to farmers anyway."

Mr Jones said the LNP had already admitted Urannah Dam was all about expanding the coal industry in the Bowen Basin.



"I think it's pretty shameful that this Government is spending $500m on a dam for the coal companies that donate to the LNP, instead of planning our community's transition away from fossil fuels," Mr Jones said.

"We can't afford new projects that ignore the impacts of climate change, and we can't afford more job losses in our community when thought bubbles like this end up as stranded assets."

MORE READING: 'Aussie farming's answer to Putin: green hydrogen'.

MORE READING: 'Biodiversity stamp rolled out for farmers to market their products'.

MORE READING: 'Jimarndy: Fitzroy aggregation offered with 4500 cattle'.

MORE READING: 'Borlaug breaks wheat yield record in Queensland'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.