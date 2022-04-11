Strong prices for cows and calves at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2410 head of cattle at their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

A quality line-up of steers and heifers came to hand with some good quality lines of weaners beginning to hit the market.

Prices eased for most descriptions compared to the previous sale's record-breaking prices.

Heavy feeder steers eased in price due to limited availability of space into feedlots at present. Harvey and Clarke, Mt Beppo, sold a quality pen of Charbray feeder bullocks for $2460/hd. Terry Clark, Blackbutt, sold a quality line of Charbray and Droughtmaster feeder steers 20-24 months with pens topping at $2460, $2420 and $2370/hd.

Nelson and Judy Hewitt, Mt Mee, sold quality pens of milk tooth Charolais cross steers 16-20 months old for $2320 and $2380. The Eggleston family sold a pen of Charolais cross steers 20 months old for $2360/hd.

Backgrounder and weaner steers eased in line with the current feeder market correction with quality pens still selling very well. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold quality Charolais cross steers 14-16 months for $2300/hd.

E and M Cooke, Proston, sold Santa cross steers 14-16 months for $2230 and $2150/hd. R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold a quality line of Angus cross weaner steers for $2200, $2140 and $2060/hd. The O'Brien family, Gayndah, sold quality Charbray and Red Brangus steers 10-12 months old for $2120, $2050 and $2010/hd.

G and N Scholl, Gatton, sold quality Charolais cross weaner steers for $2130/hd. Surawski Farming sold a top-quality pen of Limo cross weaner steers for $2120/hd. Liekefett Hold., Eskdale Station, sold an outstanding pen of Hereford cross Santa weaner steers for $2120/hd.



Goscomb Family Trust, Gympie, sold a quality pen of Simbrah weaner steers for $2090/hd. Colinton Station sold a line of 160 Charbray weaner steers for $2020, $1920, $1910 and $1900. Janelle and Rowan Hansen, Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1930/hd.

Joshua Richards, Mt Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of Senepol cross weaner steers for $1880/hd. Baneda Past., Conondale, sold a quality pen of Charbray cross weaner steers for $1810/hd.

The heifer market remained firm for good quality replacement style heifers with the feeder and backgrounder market easing slightly. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross heifers 18-20 months for $2290/hd. John Wendt, Linville sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 22 months old for $2240/hd.

The Eggleston Family, Toogoolawah, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross heifers 18-20 months old for $2110/hd. Pecan Past sold Angus cross heifers 18 months old for $2110/hd. Sarger P/L, Linville, sold quality Charolais cross backgrounder heifers 14-16 months old for $1990, $1910 and $1830/hd.

A quality line of weaner heifers hit the market on Friday. G and N Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais weaner heifers eight months old for $1700/hd. Colinton Station sold a line of Charbray weaner heifers for $1730, $1700, $1670 and $1600/hd. Goscomb Family Trust, Gympie, sold a quality pen of Simbrah weaner heifers for $1610/hd.

R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold quality Angus cross weaner heifers for $1720 and $1690/hd. Ian Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold quality Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1660/hd. L, M and S Danastas sold good quality weaned heifers six months old for $1620, $1300 and $1290/hd. Sarger P/L, Linville, sold PTIC Charolais cross heifers for $2800/hd.



G and J Cahill, Beaudesert, sold quality Charbray PTIC cows for $2700/hd. A pen of aged Droughtmaster PTIC cows sold for $2300/hd. Garry Sherlock, Pinelea Park, Fernvale, sold Limousin cows with young calves at foot for $4200/unit.



G and J Cahill, Beaudesert, sold Charbray cows with young calves at foot for $3800/unit. Palm Creek Farm sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $4050/unit. M Tompkins, Biarra, sold Droughtmaster cows with young calves at foot for $3200/unit.