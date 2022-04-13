Stanthorpe Charolais steers average $1973, heifers $1673 | Photos

STEERS sold for an impressive average of $1973 and heifers for $1673 at George and Fuhrmann's annual Charolais sale at Stanthorpe.



With numbers reduced because of the rain buyers went hard on the quality line up of mainly Charolais and Charolais-infused cattle at the sale sponsored by Palgrove Pastoral and Riverina.



John and Kay Blakeney, Elphinstone, Clifton, came up trumps exhibiting the overall champions. The 331kg Charolais-cross weaner heifers sold for 618kc/kg to return $2043/head.

"With all the the wet weather we were lucky to be able to get them in," Kay Blakeney said. "But with these prices were we were very pleased we did."

The Blakeneys enjoyed plenty of success on the day. Their champion pen of 341kg weaner steers made 690c, earning $2356.

Sharyn Benn, Liston, had the champion pen of grower steers. The 403kg Charolais-cross sold for 620c to return $2500.

Gillian McConnell, Dalveen, had the champion pen of grower heifers. The 297kg pen made 600c or $1785.

A very tidy draft of 340kg EU accredited Charolais steers in the 300-350kg range from East Lynne Partnership Dalveen, made 698c returning $2373.



Grabond Holdings, Eukey, was also in the money selling 293kg Angus steers for 726c or $2128.

A line of 234kg Charolais-cross EU steers from Miles Benn, Dalveen made 780c or $1823.



Eastlynne also sold 295kg EU Charolais-cross heifers for 702c to return $2071.

Dalveen producer Mark Flint's 238kg Angus heifers made 755c or $1793



The Hiscock family, Springdale, sold non-EU 321kg Angus Steers for 708c to make $2271.

A pen of 254kg Charolais-cross steers from Greenup Maryland, Maryland, sold for 746c or $1896.

Stanthorpe producer Margaret Johanson's 229kg Angus steers impressed at 812c or $1862.

Non EU 331kg Charolais-cross heifers from the Blakeneys made 618c or $2043.

Non EU 258kg Charolais-cross heifers from Greenup Maryland earned 690c to make $1781.

Warwick producers Blake and Lydia Doro's 265kg Hereford-cross heifers sold for 690c or $1828.

Cerrado and Bridget Rizzato, Dalveen, earned 752c for 183kg non EU Angus-cross heifers.

Layla and Dawn Bonner, Wylie Creek, had the top price Charolais-cross steer, which made 628c or $2575.

The top priced heifer was a Charolais-cross from Greenup Maryland, selling for 606c to return $2091.

George and Fuhrmann's next Stanthorpe sale is on April 28.

