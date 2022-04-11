Why the Senate is a key battleground | Comment

The Senate will be a key political battleground in next month's federal election. - Andrew Cripps

THE Australian Senate has become a key political battleground and its important Queenslanders pay attention to who they vote for at the coming federal election.

I urge Queenslanders to support the Liberal National Party on both their House of Representatives and their Senate ballot papers on Saturday May 21.

There is a clear choice between a strong LNP government and a Labor government controlled by the Greens and importantly, this includes votes in the Senate.

I'm proud to be on the Queensland LNP Senate ticket at this election, which is being led by our sitting Senators - James McGrath, Matt Canavan and Amanda Stoker.

James, Matt and Amanda are very strong representatives for the great state of Queensland in the Australian Senate and all three of them deserve to be re-elected.

People have asked me why I nominated for the number five position on the LNP Senate ticket, given it is almost certainly an unwinnable position, well, there are three reasons.

I remain committed to contributing strongly to my party, I believe I can still add value to public debate and I believe the LNP should present a full Senate ticket to voters.

The LNP represents Queenslanders right across the state, but by standing as a candidate on our Senate ticket, I can ensure north Queensland is being represented.

The Federal LNP Government has a strong policy agenda for the development of Northern Australia, particularly North Queensland and that's very important to me.

It's clear an Albanese government will not have a focus on developing northern Australia, especially when it's obvious Labor will be controlled by the Greens.

The Greens and other minor parties routinely hold the government to ransom on votes in the Senate - this uncertainty isn't good for the economy, investment or jobs.

Over the last few years, the Federal LNP Government has confronted, bush fires, floods, a global pandemic, a global recession, war and China's growing aggression.

Despite what Labor, the Greens and certain sections of the media would have you believe, it's not all Scott Morrison's fault, in fact, Australia is a strong position.

Interest rates have been very low for an extended period of time and at 4 per cent, the rate of unemployment in Australia is at its lowest point in almost 50 years.

However, while Australia's economic growth rate is stronger than the US, the UK, Japan, Germany and Canada, there are challenges and uncertain times ahead.

- Andrew Cripps is a Senate candidate for the Liberal National Party.

