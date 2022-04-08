Mayor announces fed run against LNP's 'minister for coal'

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has announced he is running as an independent for the seat of Hinkler in the upcoming federal election to be called in the coming days.



He is up against Hinkler's current federal member and LNP Resources and Water Minister Keith Pitt, as well as Labor's Jason Scanes.



Mr Dempsey, who resigned from the LNP when he stood for mayor in 2016, said he was standing as an independent to "achieve positive change".



"It's unacceptable that Hinkler continues to be one of the most socially disadvantaged parts of Australia. We have a housing crisis without solutions, high youth unemployment, and unfair segregation of people on the cashless card and vaccine mandates," he said.



His policy priorities include support for seniors and young people, as well as emerging industries in tourism, technology, renewables, defence and advanced manufacturing.

He's also calling for investment in critical infrastructure including hospital upgrades, irrigation, urban water security for Hervey Bay and flood mitigation for Bundaberg.



Mr Dempsey said after nine years in office, Mr Pitt had "no ideas" to boost employment and economic development, or to address inequality.

"As the minister for coal, Mr Pitt is out of touch with the local community on climate change, the housing crisis, disaster mitigation, fracking and coal mining," he said.



On the issue of cashless debit cards, Mr Dempsey said they humiliated 7000 residents.

"Struggling people need a hand-up, not a punch in the face."

However, Mr Pitt said the cards were necessary.

"... It is a tough but necessary policy that ensures kids are being fed and have the essentials they need. It is just one tool in the toolbox, and the alternative being put forward by the mayor and the Labor party is to do nothing," Mr Pitt said.



Mr Pitt also said Bundaberg ratepayers were "entitled" to ask for the mayor's resignation.

"He's been relentlessly pursing a federal agenda for many months. Who is paying for the mayor's campaign? Has the mayor handed back his ratepayer-funded car and phone? Are council staff assisting on the mayor's campaign? Who will his preferences go to? These are all questions ratepayers deserve an answer to," he said.

He warned a vote for an independent was a vote for the ALP.



"Independents are voices of the Labor party, they don't vote with us, they're not members of the government, they're not members of the opposition, they can't deliver anything that matters," he said.



