Reduced rates at Eumundi

There were 409 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.

The market was easier for all types. All buyers were in attendance but operating with reduced rates to previous sales.

R McGilvray, Gympie, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers, 20-24 months, for $2495. Cooli Pastorol, Kenilworth, sold lines of backgrounder steers, with Charbrays making $2300 and $2230, Angus $2285, Droughtmasters $2130 and Brahmans $2100.

Palm Creek Estate, Yandina Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2280. Pyman Pastoral, Peachester , sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2500 and steers for $2890. Greg Popplewell, Kenilworth, sold a line of Red Composite heifers, 14-16 months, for $2120. Jackson Hough, Kilkivan, sold Charolais heifers for $1800 and Brahmans for $1765.

Jaks Farms, Kenilworth, sold Brahman steers for $2395. Jan Munro, Brooloo, sold Senepol weaner steers for $1800. Dan Marr, Kenilworth, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1900. Riverside Cattle, Kenilworth, old Charbray cows and calves for $2850. Keith Houston, Kenilworth, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2750. Richardson Family, Cooroy, sold Limousin weaner steers for $2000 and $1860.

Geoff Hill Rural, Gheerulla, sold Santa steers for $1895. Scott Polkinghorne, Kidaman Creek, sold Angus cows for $2200 and $2050. Jenny Adamski, Kandanga, sold Charbray cows for $2370 and $2280. SJ and LM Whitfield, Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2310 and $1950 and cows and calves for $2925.



