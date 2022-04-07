Mid-weight steers top market at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded a total of 2075 head in today's prime and store sale.

Cattle were sourced locally in Blackall and from surrounding districts of Tambo, Barcaldine, Isisford, Yaraka, Longreach, Aramac, and Muttaburra. They were also sourced as far north as Julia Creek, Winton, McKinlay, Cloncurry and far south as Boulia.

There were reasonable numbers for all categories this week. It was the mid weight steers that topped the charts with the 280- 350kg range bringing in an average of 589.2c returning $1735.58/hd while the steers in the 220-280kg range brought an average of 557.5c returning $1361.87/hd.

Bulls under 450kg sold to 288c, average 266c, and bulls over 450kg made 346c, average 316c.

Cows under 300kg sold to 222c, average 215c, cows 300-400kg sold to 308c, average 266c, cows 400-500kg made 366c, average 322c, and cows over 500kg reached 362c, to average 346c.

Heifers under 220kg made 498c, average 478c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 554c, averaging 471c, heifers 280-350kg reached 530c, average 407c, heifers 350-450kg made 576c, average 393c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 406c, averaging 381c.

Steers under 220kg sold to 530c, average 530c, steers 220-280kg sold to 658c, averaging 557c, steers 280-350kg made 664c, average 589c, steers 350-400kg reached 606c, average 530c, steers 400-550kg made 510c, average 449c, and steers over 550kg sold to 406c, average 399c.

Mickeys made to 602c, to average 477c.

Cows and calves made to $3060/unit, averaging $1889/unit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

IT and NM Batt, Hillview, Muttaburra, sold Brahman cross heifers for 420c weighing 411kg for a return of $1726.67/hd. Ed and JL Atkinson, Lisburne, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross hHeifers for 372.2c weighing 465kg for a return of $1730/hd. AM Imeson and KS Lococo, Julia Creek, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 564.2c weighing 289kg for a return of $1631/hd. SD Royes, Julia Creek, sold Brahman cross steers for 510.2c weighing 405kg for a return of $2066/hd.



P and A Verhoeven, Julia Creek, sold Brahman cross steers for 510.2c weighing 396kg for a return of $2021/hd. Springdale Land and Cattle Co, Springdale, Aramac sold Charbray cross steers for 562.2c averaging 380kg returning $2136.36/hd. Rumleigh Partnership, Rumleigh, Tambo, sold Angus cross heifers for 530c averaging 299.2kg returning $1585.58/hd. H and S Glasson, Greenlaw, Yaraka, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 349.2c averaging 604.5kg returning $2111.07/hd.



Anthony Anderson, Eddington, Julia Creek, sold a run of heavy Droughtmaster bulls to 315c weighing 830kg returning $2614.50/hd. Eddington Grazing Pty Ltd, Eddington, Julia Creek, sold a run of Droughtmaster HGP treated bullocks topping at 406.2c weighing 668kg returning $2716/hd. They also sold prime Droughtmaster heifers to a top of 380.2c weighing 545kg to return $2072.09/hd. AW and EJ Forster, Werna, Winton, sold a run of heavy prime cows to a top of 352.2c weighing 651kg to return $2292.82/hd.



MC Cattle Co Pty Ltd, ex agistment Blackall, sold prime Santa cows to a top of 350.2c weighing 590kg to return $2066.18. Koondoo Grazing, Koondoo, Blackall, sold prime Brahman cows to a top of 350.2c weighing 522kg returning $1829.80/hd. Steven Elliott, ex agistment Winton, sold VGQ Charolais cross weaners with the steers topping at 606.2c weighing 353kg to return $2141.91/hd. The heifers sold to a top of 576.2c weighing 358kg to return $2064.72/hd.



Sunbury Pastoral Co, Lumley, Isisford, sold Charolais cross weaner steers to a top of 662.2c weighing 305kg to return $2019.71/hd. GT Batt, Willcamp, Mckinlay, sold a run of HGP treated Brahman feeder steers. The run topped out at 466.2c weighing 475kg returning $2218.77/hd. RP and DL Carrington, Anrod, Winton, sold very good heavy Droughtmaster cows to a top of 362.2c at 695kg to return $2518/hd.



Mt Macquarie Past Trust, Mt Macquarie, Blackall, sold Simbrah cows for 360.2c at 662kg to return $2384/hd. WK and SJ Birchmore, Kiriwina, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cows for 362.2c at 630kg to return $2280/hd. Lammermoore Past Co, Listowel Downs, Blackall, sold Limo/ Angus cross cows for 350c at 627kg to return $2194/hd.



Melinda Downs Pty Ltd, Melinda Downs, Cloncurry, sold a good draft of PTIC Droughtmaster cows for $2260/hd. Ouchy Alva Pastoral, Viola, Julia Creek sold a VGQ draft of Charolais/ Brahman cross steers to a top of 664.2c at 288kg to return 1912/hd. They also sold light weight red Brahman heifers for a top of 498.2c at 236kg to return $1178/hd. Tarj Wiles, Julia Creek, sold Charbray steers for 492c weighing 467kg to return $2288.



Gary CH Woodhouse, Pathungra, Boulia, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 658c weighing 236kg to return $1557. Australian Livestock Company, Terrick Terrick, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 330c weighing 865kg to return $2856. DG and GH East, Breedon, Longreach, sold Charolais cows for 335c weighing 643kg to return $2154.