Yearling steers and heifers sell to cheaper trend at Dalby

The number of stock penned experienced a small increase of 393 head to 1807 at Dalby on Wednesday.

Cattle were drawn from a wide area including consignments from far western Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales, plus the usual supply area.

Buyer representation was good, and most were operating.

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged less than the previous week, however quality lines continued to sell to strong demand.

Yearling steers to feed generally sold to a cheaper trend to average 26c to 28c/kg less. Yearling heifers returning to the paddock and feed followed a similar trend.

A handful of heavy grown steers and bullocks remained close to firm. A fair sample of good heavy weight cows to export processors experienced no change in price.

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 752c average 639c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 579c to 636c with sales to 666c/kg. However, restockers were the major buyers and paid to 694c with a good sample averaging 667c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 564c to average 502c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock or background made to 670c to average 605c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 533c to 537c and made to 570c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 522c to average 465c/kg. Heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged 422c and 423c/kg respectively.

Good heavy weight cows to export processors made to a top of 380c to average 368c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 364c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3800/unit.