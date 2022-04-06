Mixed bag at Roma

A mixed-quality yarding, consisting of both northern and local cattle, sold to fluctuating prices at Tuesday's Roma store sale.

The yarding was up by 1270 this week, with 5139 head of cattle consigned for sale.

Top X agent Cyril Close said he thought the prices fairly represented the quality of the yarding.

"I think it looked pretty on a par with last week, with some quality lines of local cattle starting to feature which may have turned it around a bit," he told Queensland Country Life.

"There was a bigger percentage of locally bred cattle compared to the previous two weeks, and those softer cattle attracted some very strong competition.

"The normal panel of buyers were there looking for backgrounders and there was restocker demand on some of the females, those preg-tested cows and heifers, which is really positive.

"We had another good line up of those this week and the demand was there."

Mr Close said there was still a significant number of cattle coming from the north west, saying producers shouldn't be panicking about the market dropping just yet.

"It's all a balancing act, and as long as we're not over supplied, the market will hold reasonably well," he said.

"I suppose it will all be relevant to prices, and if they can't find a home for them up there on farm then they'll come into the open market.



"It's just not getting any wetter for them and essentially that will force their hand I think."

Light weight steers under 220kg topped at 784c/kg and averaged 734c/kg, up 72c from last week, while weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 744c/kg and averaged 633c/kg, which was 52c cheaper than last week.



Steers between 280kg and 350kg were down 61c/kg on last week, averaging 591c/kg and topping at 708c/kg, while steers under 400kg were also down by 14c/kg, reaching 642c/kg and averaging 587c/kg.



Heavy weight feeder steers in the 400-550kg range sold to a top of 606c/kg and averaged 521c/kg, up 52c/kg on last week.

Light weight heifers under 220kg reached a top of 705c/kg to average 591c/kg, down 28c/kg, while those in the 220kg to 280kg range reached 656c/kg and averaged 538c/kg, also down on last week, by 27c/kg.



Medium weight heifers in the 280-350kg range were down 56c/kg from last week, making 630c/kg to average 479c/kg, while heifers under 450kg averaged 556c/kg and reached a top of 562.2c/kg, down 26c/kg.



Cows and calves were also down this week, making $3550/unit, $350 cheaper than last week.



Rob Brown of Dallmally Grazing Co sold 60 feeder weight Droughtmaster steers to 586c/kg, averaging 413.5 kilograms in weight, and reaching a top of $2403.

Mr Brown said he was very pleased with the price that he received for the 18-month-old steers.



"They averaged almost $2350 a head so we were very happy with that, and they weighed in heavier than I thought too so that was good," he said.



"The prices have come back a bit, but they're obviously still very good so you definitely can't complain.



"We've had over 50mm in the last couple of weeks, which has given us some fresh pick and it's started to cool off so the grass has responded well. It's looking pretty good for this time of year, we've got plenty of feed heading into winter."



