SW mozzie alert as Ross River cases begin to rise

South west Queensland residents have been urged to take steps to minimise their risks of being bitten by mosquitoes.



South West Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services Debra Tennett said the region had registered an increase in Ross River virus cases so far this year.



"To date, we have recorded 18 cases of Ross River virus, compared to three cases for the same period in 2021, one case in 2020 and 10 cases for the same period in 2019,'' she said.



"A hot summer with high rainfall as we had late last year and earlier this year is conducive to breeding so we see a significant increase in mosquito numbers at this time of the year.



Ross River fever is a virus spread by infected mosquitos from wild and domestic animals to people. It can cause prolonged arthritis.



Dr Tennett strongly urged people to take steps to avoid being bitten as the joint pain from Ross River can last for months and be quite disabling.



She said the best precaution against mosquito-borne diseases, such as Ross River fever, Barmah Forest, and rare cases of encephalitis, was to take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.



"Mosquito control and public education campaigns can only do so much,'' she said. "All south west residents also need to do their part and take action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites on their properties and to protect themselves from mosquito bites.''



Measures to prevent mosquito bites include regularly applying insect repellent containing Diethyl Toluamide (Deet), Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus; wearing loose, light-coloured clothing to cover up arms, legs, and feet; and using other insecticide-based mosquito control devices where possible when outside.



Around the home, people should inspect for common mosquito breeding sites, clean up debris and make sure to empty, wipe out and store any containers in a dry place or dispose of them responsibly.



It's also important to ensure flyscreens are in good order so mosquitoes can't enter your home easily.



"And remember, even mosquito bites that do not transmit diseases can be harmful,'' Dr Tennett said.



"Bites can be very irritating and itchy, causing some people to scratch them until they break the skin, leading to secondary infection.''



