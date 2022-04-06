Market strong for all types of cattle at Silverdale

A top-quality yarding of 1009 head at the first weaner/store sale at Silverdale on Saturday saw the market extremely strong for all types of cattle on the current market.



Buyers travelled from far and wide with the majority of cattle going into southern and western areas. Steers topped $2440 with the majority making between $2000-$2300 and heifers topped $2100 with most making between $1650-$1800.

The judge was Brian Bourke, Warwick.



RESULTS:

Steers:

Overall champion - Pen 3 - Neuendorf Farming

2nd - Pen 16 - P & F Buhle

3rd - Pen 19 - QTFN

Heifers:

1st - Pen 77 - D Baker

2nd - Pen 89 - SA & BE Ferris

3rd - Pen 75 - T Cahill

Sale highlights:

Neuendorf Farming sold the champion pen of the show for a massive $2440. Brian Dobeli sold Charbray weaner steers topping at $2300 to average $2050 and heifers making $1700.

The Buhle family sold top quality Charbray steers topping at $2270 to average $2037. Terry Cahill sold quality Charbray weaner steers to top at $2280, averaging $2193.

Surawski Farming sold top quality Charbray weaner steers for $2240 to average $2071. The Hollow Station sold quality lines of Charbray and Simmental cross weaner steers topping at $2220 to average $2078.

TJ and KP Turner sold the first of their Angus weaner steers for $2100. The Sedge Family Trust sold Charbray weaner steers to top at $2100, averaging $2070 and weaner heifers for $1800.

QTFN, Mt Mort, sold Charbray weaner steers topping at $2110 to average $2025. Russell Bernitt sold Charbray weaner steers for $1990 and heifers for an impressive $2100.

The Ferris family, Stanmore, sold top quality lines of Angus weaner steers topping at $1980 to average $1959 and heifers topping at $2100 to average $1915.

DN and LM Johnson sold Brangus weaner steers for $2020 and heifers for $1810. Mt Tamborine sold quality Angus weaner steers for $1940.

N and L Surawski sold Droughtmaster weaner steers to top at $2000, averaging $1990. KJ and TL O'Reilly sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1980 and heifers for $1910. D and G Kirchner sold Ultra-black weaner heifers for $1850.