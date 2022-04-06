Fitzroy food bowl getting high level attention

Now that the development of the Rookwood Weir has begun in central Queensland, plans to advance a Fitzroy Food Bowl concept are in hand.



A partnership between the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, the Queensland government and the Rockhampton Regional Council is calling for proposals as part of an expressions of interest funding round, which is seeking proponents to progress the council's Making Water Work business case.

That found there was a need to unlock agricultural export and domestic demands.

The partnership anticipates that the initiative will assist landholders and investors to develop the Fitzroy Food Bowl through a process of planning, infrastructure development and de-risking agricultural development.



Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams said the development of Rookwood Weir was always the first step for the Fitzroy Food Bowl.



"Through this partnership we want to flow quickly into further water infrastructure developments including the raising of Eden Bann Weir," he said. "Integrated water, road and power infrastructure through planning of agricultural precincts will advance Rockhampton's agricultural exports and create long term sustainable jobs".



Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden said the collaboration would use cutting edge planning for supply chains and land use plans, to establish circular economies.

He said it would have Rockhampton on the radar for local, domestic and international investment.

"As part of the Making Water Work program we will be looking to establish an integrated agricultural prototype, starting with the South Yaamba district," he said.

The Department of Agriculture has also been working to maximise the potential from the opportunities afforded by the Rookwood Weir, and regional director Stephen Smith said it was already evident that market-driven land use change was occurring.

"Forward planning being undertaken by Rockhampton Regional Council and the CRC for Developing Northern Australia all points to really exciting growth pathways for agriculture and our community," he said.

According to the CRCNA's Making Water Work program lead Professor Allan Dale, the water development narrative was core to the development of northern Australia, and it is only fitting that the largest river catchment in Queensland is where it starts.

"The Rockhampton Region through the Making Water Work program will see value of agriculture increase dramatically and at the same time do so in a way that improves environmental values," he said. "This water partnership is a foundational shift to unlock Rockhampton's Fitzroy Food Bowl."



Interested people can find information about the expressions of interest, including how to apply for the research funding, on the CRCNA website.



Applications close at 5pm on Friday, April 29.



