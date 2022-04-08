A feast of rodeo over Easter

+4









It's that time of year when pro-rodeo hits the road for the annual Easter-run.



And Queensland is in for a weekend full of action and adrenaline, with four big events over three days.



The run starts in Roma and Emerald on April 15, heads to Emerald on the 16th and back to Roma on the 17th.



With just under 1200 rodeo competitors gearing up - and many of Australia's biggest names in the sport, including a few record-breakers and champions among them - this weekend is an experience not to be missed if you're a rodeo fan.



Abbie Smith, the APRA's 2021 Australian breakaway roping aggregate champion, will be coming in hot after last weekend's competition in Gunnedah, NSW.



The Singleton-based cowgirl, who also happens to hold the 1.6 second APRA record for breakaway roping after breaking the 1.7 second record in September last year at Capella Rodeo, is ready to give her all in three events over three days.



"To have more than one rodeo in one weekend is such a thrill and to have an opportunity to be a champion and give families and fans in regional areas the chance to see that in competition is what we all want," Abbie said.



"And to be able to show off the hours of practice and the skill of our equine athletes is a huge part of why I love it."



Abbie is not shy in admitting that rodeo, and the life of a cowgirl, is more than just adrenaline, but rather "an addiction really '.



"Once your entries are done, you commit to the practice, and then you focus on what lies ahead, knowing you don't know what you'll draw on the day," Abbie said.



"It's just such a thrill."



Alongside her husband, Brady Smith, the 2021 Australian team roping champion header, Abbie is proud ambassador of the sport she loves, hoping that doing what she loves will encourage other families and couples to become involved in the sport



Rodeo is not just entertainment; it's great for families. You'll hear the same names from junior events right through to the senior ones," she said.



"At a rodeo, the rodeo family is welcoming other families to come and experience our sport and our family."



Here's the line-up of events:

April 15: Roma's Extreme Bulls, Qld, as part of Roma's Easter in the Country.



April 15: Destiny Downs Cattle Co. APRA Good Friday Timed Event Rodeo, Emerald.



April 16: The Emerald Rodeo Association Rodeo, Emerald.

April 17: Roma Pro Rodeo, Roma.



There are another six rodeos in our southern states - for more information and details on each event, head to the APRA website - prorodeo.com.au