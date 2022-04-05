Charolais cross weaner steers make 720c/$1952 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2020 head.

Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Duaringa, Monto, Mount Perry , Mundubbera, Gayndah, Miriam Vale, Gin Gin , Hervey Bay, Widgee, Murgon, Gaeta and local areas.

Four tooth Droughtmaster cross bullocks from Childers sold for 419c/$2654. Eight tooth Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Hervey Bay sold for 395c/$2213. Six and eight tooth Droughtmaster cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 384c/$1760.

Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Mount Perry sold for 409c/$2127. Four tooth Brahman heifers from Mundubbera sold for 392c/$2412. Four tooth Limousin cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 391c/$2268.

Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 368c/$2368 and 370c/$2195. Brahman cross cows from Didcot sold for 366c/$2178. Santa Gertrudis cows from Duaringa sold for 364c/$1999. Droughtmaster cross cows from Mount Perry sold for 365c/$2107.

Droughtmaster cows and calves from Bundaberg sold for $3350. Droughtmaster cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $2700.

Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Booyal sold for 538c/$2439. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers Gayndah sold for 500c/$2446. Milk and two tooth Brahman cross steers from Binjour sold for 510c/$2035.

Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 576c/$1807. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 546c/$2173. Milk tooth Charbray steers from South Kolan sold for 560c/$2170. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Gayndah sold for 555c/$2186. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Theodore sold for 552c/$1944. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Widgee sold for 588c/$2205. Milk tooth red Brahman steers from Gaeta sold for 564c/$2192.

Charbray weaner steers from Woodgate sold for 708c/$2257. Charbray weaner steers from South Kolan sold for 714c/$2260. A line of Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Duaringa sold for 582-682c/$1630 or $2307. Charolais cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 720c/$1952. Simmental cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 706c/$2089. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 670c/$1779. Charbray weaner steers from Didcot sold for 674c/$1845.

Two and four tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers sold for 440c/kg $2125. Two tooth Brahman cross heifers from Didcot sold for 428c/kg or $1769. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Miriam vale sold for 430c/$1965. Two tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Duaringa sold for 468c/$2063.

Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Coringa sold for 564c/$1518. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Duaringa sold for 548c/$1249. Brangus weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 610c/$1298. Crossbred weaner heifers from Childers sold for 570c/$1572.