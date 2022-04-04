Woodford market strong for younger cattle

There were 265 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Cows were easier this week, while the market held up very well for younger cattle, with rates firm to dearer.

Christine Rowe, Laceys Creek, sold Charbray weaners, with steers making $2000 and heifers $1590. Trevor Newton, Upper Caboolture, sold Brangus steers for $2085. Troy Hennessey, Mt Mee, sold Charbray cows for $2500. Colin Malpress, Wamuran, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1820.

Natasha Weaver, Mt Kilcoy, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steer calves, six to seven months, for $1760. Jim Green, Mt Archer, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1575. C and B Denning, Maleny, sold a line of Droughtmaster male calves for $1495. GAF Pty Ltd, Maleny, sold five to six-month-old Murray Grey cross calves, with steers making $1540 and heifers $1400.

Pumicestone Poultry, Mt Kilcoy, sold weaner steers for $1910. Lionel Richards, Kilcoy, sold pens of Droughtmaster cross heifer calves for $1420 and $1345. Victor Treveton, Bracalba, sold Angus cows and calves for $2800. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Dairy heifers for $2090.