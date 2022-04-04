PTIC heifers average $3031

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 4515 head last week, back 3600 from the previous week. PTIC and weaner heifer categories registered higher numbers week on week while yearling and grown heifer categories saw significant reductions in listings.

Results through the proven breeding lines were steadier, with a large offering of 3518 PTIC heifers selling to a $3031/hd average, despite a subdued 51pc clearance rate. In the north, 47 Brahman PTIC heifers, joined to Senepol and Senegus bulls, out of Booubyjan, southern Queensland, sold to $2510/hd, averaging 382.3kg/hd and 22 to 26 months of age.

A large line of 141 SM Santa cross cows, with 137 CAF sold to $2820/hd. Out of Corfield, the cows ranged from two to 12 years of age, averaging 491.9kg/hd liveweight, while the calves sired by Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster bulls averaged 103kg.

Steers 330-400kg averaged only $37 lower, at $2174/hd, with a 73pc clearance rate for the 1657 head offered. 90 Simmental/Santa cross yearling steers from Springsure sold to $2160/hd, averaging 360.1kg liveweight and ranging from 13 to 17 months of age.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep and lamb numbers totalled 5471 head last week, accounting for 9 per cent of the total national weekly offering. A majority of the Queensland offering consisted of unjoined Merino ewes and Merino wether lambs. Interstate purchases from NSW buyers accounted for 85pc of the Queensland listing sales.

Merino wether lambs were the largest component of the lamb auction, with a 54pc clearance rate for the 14,024 head offered. At the immediate closure of the auction, Merino wether lambs averaged $9 higher, at $140/hd. A total of 900 head of Merino wether lambs split across two even lines from Thallon returned $150/hd. The lambs are Sep/Oct '21 drop and weigh an average of 40kg lwt.

Non-Station Mated (NSM) Merino ewes averaged $170/hd this week- up $10 from last week with the category reaching a 69pc clearance. Hailing from St George two lines of five-year-old Merino ewes weighing 63kg lwt returned $200/hd and will travel to Inverell, NSW.