Restocker yearling steers in demand

The supply of stock experience very little change at 177 head at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale. A fair line-up of buyers was present and operating, however flooded roads in southern districts resulted in some operators being absent from the buying panel.



Demand varied with light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experiencing very strong support. However in line with other selling centres yearling steers and heifers to feed sold to a cheaper trend.

Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 720c to average 695c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 569c and made to 608c/kg. A larger penning of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 548c to average 524c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 644c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 519c to 540c with sales to 568c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 512c/kg.

Medium weight cows to restockers made to 324c and over condition heavy weight cows to export processors made to 336c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 326c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3660/unit.

A line of Droughtmaster heavy feeders a/c Jensen Farming, Quinalow, sold to a top of 538c/kg to average $2235. Heavy heifers sold to $2272. Trade weight steers calves to slaughter $2408. Trade weight heifers to slaughter $2290.

A line of Angus steers a/c L and M Ridge, Gatton, sold to 720c/kg to return $2205 with the heifers returning $1780.