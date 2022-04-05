Condamine district cattle country heads to auction | Photos

PLENTY of interest is being shown in the 1265 hectare (3125 acre) freehold Meandarra property Billabong, which will be auctioned by Elders in Dalby on May 10.



Described as suited to breeding, backgrounding and fattening cattle, Billabong is being offered by offered by Bill Mortlock, who is planning to retire.



The property is located 18km off the Meandarra-Condamine Road, 36km north of Meandarra and 36km south west of Condamine,

The country has a mix of belah, box and wilga soils plus Myall flood country along the Condamine River. Buffel grass and bambatsi are well esatablished.



+31































































MORE GALLERIES

Some 325ha of previously cultivated country has now been returned to grass. About 180ha has also been ploughed for regrowth control and planted to pasture.



Water is a feature of Billabong. There are permanent holes in the Condamine river, two large lagoons, and a recently de-silted dam.



The property has six main paddocks plus holding paddocks, mostly with split posts and four barbs.



Billabong has a four bedroom timber home, an 8x14m machinery shed with power and a concrete floor, 10x15m hay shed, 100 tonne silo, two 10t silos. The timber cattle yards have a vet crush and a calf cradle.



Billabong will be auctioned by Elders in Dalby on May 10.

Contact Mick Cuskelly, 0427 583 318, Elders.

MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.



MORE READING: 'Scenic Rim: Basalt offers stunning national park views'.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

