Scenic Rim lifestyle property makes exceptional price | Video

THE high quality Scenic Rim lifestyle property Boorook has impressed with its price, selling at auction for $3.7 million.

Comprising of 52 hectares (130 acres) of gently undulating country near Boonah, the property is described as the epitome of country lifestyle living.



The auction conducted by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 1 saw five of the parties that had registered to bid active at the auction.

Boorook features a substantial four bedroom, three bathroom homestead set in old, established gardens and surrounded by lush countryside.

The sprawling homestead with polished timber floors features extensive verandahs and a covered back deck, which overlooks an inground pool and the surrounding countryside.

Boorook is on three titles and has seven large, pasture improved paddocks. The property is said to have historically carried more than 65 steers with its quality pastures, ample water and 16ha of irrigation.



The property has a dual frontage to both Wallace Creek and Teviot Brook. Water is also supplied from a bore, a water harvesting licence and an 80 megalitre dam.



Improvements include timber cattle yards with a crush, and a stable and horse yards with two paddocks. There is also a machinery and hay shed, workshop, and garaging for five cars.

The marketing of Boorook was handled by Ed Dalton, Ray White Rural Beaudesert.

