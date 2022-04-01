Stuart Meadows sold under the hammer | Videos, Photos

+14 Stuart Meadows, Kingaroy





























GLEN and Chantelle Alexander's 199 hectare (491 acres) Kingaroy property Stuart Meadows has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.2 million.



Two of the four registered bidders were active at the auction, with the unnamed buyer coming from North Queensland.

Located 11km from Kingaroy on the Stuart River, the property features a large four bedroom, two bathroom family home.



The air-conditioned home is built on an elevated position with beautiful views across grazing flats below. There is a media room, built-in office, heated flooring, wrap-around patios, and an alfresco area.



The property's fertile river flats are planted with forage crops with the permanent pastures delivering excellent weight gains.



The balance of the country comprises of well grassed hillsides with picturesque granite outcrops. S



The steel cattle yards are designed for livestock and operator comfort and safety.



Stuart Meadows has high water security with bores, dams, the river, and Tarong pipeline.



Ian Newson and Janelle Duffin from Ray White Rural handled the marketing of Stuart Meadows.

