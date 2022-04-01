Brookstead property Glendon sold before auction | Video

THE 249 hectare inner Darling Downs property Glendon has sold before auction.



Located at Brookstead and offered for the first time in 114 years the property was scheduled to be auctioned under the Ray White Rural banner on April 1.



Covering 249 hectares (615 acres) in three titles, the country ranges from black soil self mulching soils to chocolate soils. The three freehold titles comprise of 52ha, 77ha and 120ha.

About 100ha is currently cultivated with a further 120ha that is currently under grass but could be potentially cultivated.



Water is supplied from a windmill/bore, which supplies a trough and tank, a rainwater tank, dam, and seasonal waterway.



The property has a combination of plain and barb wire fencing on wooden posts. The boundary is partially fenced.



Improvements included an four bedroom timber residence in uninhabitable condition, a timber cottage. machinery and storage sheds, garage, and a former shearing shed.

The marketing of Glendon was handled by James Croft,Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Dawson Valley's Mimosa Vale makes record breaking price'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.