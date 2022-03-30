Drought-hit western councils help flooded eastern counterparts

The 22 councils of western Queensland have joined forces to support the 22 south east Queensland councils hit by recent flooding, with a collective $105,500 contribution to the Queensland Flood Appeal.

Coming together under the banner of the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils, the collective was honoured to be the only group given the opportunity to present at the Queensland Flood Appeal reception held at Parliament House on Wednesday evening.

As the initiator of the 'Twenty-Two for Twenty-Two in 2022' idea, Blackall-Tambo Regional Council Mayor Andrew Martin spoke on behalf of the WQAC and presented the cheque to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Cr Martin said it was an opportunity to lend a helping hand and say thank you for the many years of assistance and support metro and coastal councils and communities had given the outback.

"The rural and remote communities of western Queensland are no strangers to severe weather challenges, from ongoing drought to devastating floods and cyclones," he said.



"We don't forget that our mates in the south east get behind us as we face these challenges.

"I'm proud that a resounding priority for our communities was to help those impacted by the floods, putting into motion the idea for the 'Twenty-Two for Twenty-Two in 2022'.

"As leaders in our region, we started this discussion at the 2022 WQAC assembly in Charleville earlier this month, and all 22 councils stepped up to contribute to the fundraising effort."

Present for the cheque presentation are Greg Hoffman PSM, executive officer, North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils; Greg Campbell, Cloncurry mayor; Rick Britton, Boulia mayor; Cassie White, CEO, Paroo shire; Andrew Martin, Blackall-Tambo mayor; Sean Dillon, Barcaldine mayor; Tony Rayner, Longreach mayor; Simone Talbot, executive officer, South West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils; and Lachlan Millar, Gregory MP.

In addition, a number of western councils sent plant, equipment and personnel to assist in the disaster clean-up.

"Over the past decade of drought, we have witnessed incredible generosity from the urban areas hit by floods, including the ongoing delivery of toys, holidays, money, food, hay, pet food, clothes, rent relief and fuel - the list is endless, that has come our way. And now we want to repay this kindness," Cr Martin said.

"We are privileged to be part of the flood appeal. Quite simply, from the 22 of us in western Queensland to the 22 of you in the state's south east, we say thank you."



