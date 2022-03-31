The need for animal contractors

Fitzroy Basin Association's Land Management Officer, Kate McLucas is coordinating the online register to inform about feral pest management. Photo: Supplied

This is branded content for Fitzroy Basin Association.

PROFESSIONAL feral animal management contractors are invited to put up their hand to be part of a central Queensland wide directory to link their specialist services with local land managers.

Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA) will host the online directory which will be accessible from their website and iPad kiosks located in regional locations.

Feral pigs, wild dogs and other pests cause widespread damage and losses to CQ stock, crops and land every year. Control of these biosecurity and production threats is an essential task for land managers.

FBA's Land Management Officer, Kate McLucas is coordinating the online register and the rollout of five iPad kiosks to local businesses in Moranbah, Injune, Blackwater, Clermont, and Rolleston.



These businesses will become regional hubs for products, services, and information about pest management related to that town and region.

"No other Fitzroy region feral animal control directory exists, so this will be a first.

"FBA works closely with hundreds of land managers to help them improve their land's productivity and sustainability. This directory is another way that we can help our local land holders and reputable contractors through virtual connection."

"To get involved feral animal contractors can go to the FBA website and fill in the form with their details then submit it back to us. FBA will review all expressions of interest and upload information for land managers," said Ms. McLucas.

The iPads give users access to the directory, as well as regional resources and knowledge that will assist in pest management.



The opportunity to search one complete resource for trusted local feral animal contractors online, at home or, in town will save land managers valuable time and money.

Feral animal control is a specialised job and local contractors have in-depth knowledge of local terrain, humane control methods and experience handling baits, traps and providing marksman services.

FBA expect contractors with varying services and specialties to come forward and list their range of expertise.



Everyone from individual contractors through to businesses providing helicopter marksman services for larger scale jobs can benefit from using the directory to promote their services.

"We're also talking to land managers frustrated with feral pest damage, but they don't have the time or expertise to get around to it," she said.

"This directory service is really simple and just makes good business sense to connect these two parties together as soon as possible."