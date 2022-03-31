Six-figure sum for 43yo grader at LPC equipment auction

A 43-year-old grader that sold for $101,000 and a 2006 model Landcruiser trayback ute that brought $74,000 were some of the highlights of the Longreach Pastoral College plant and equipment sale.

Auctioneer Chris Tomkins said the online sale achieved a 100 per cent clearance, with all lots sold well above reserve prices for a result worth over $2m for the Queensland government.

"There was a lot of interest for machinery and the earthmoving equipment, and for the saddlery - the highest price there was $7500," he said. "I would describe it as an exceptionally good sale."



The 140G grader received 199 bids in $500 increments over the course of the auction, indicating the extent of the competition for the items.

The 16-year-old Landcruiser was sold bare of extras except for a bullbar.

Another highlight was a 17yo Hino truck that commanded a price of $113,000.

Mr Tomkins said online buyers were from northern NSW as well as North Queensland, the Northern Territory and local areas.

The sale follows a similar one at the end of February that dispersed 41 horses belonging to the former Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges that also recorded a full clearance.

The four-day asset equipment sale was strongly opposed by AgForce sheep and wool board president Mike Pratt, who queried the sense in stripping the college of all the assets it would need to function as an agricultural training venue.

"Why sell all the horses, plant and equipment, even the desks and chairs when there is a possibility that a new private entity will re-introduce the training the livestock industry desperately needs," he asked. "Having to replace all items necessary to deliver the wide range of training required is a big disincentive."



