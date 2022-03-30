Homemade baked goods sent to flood victims

Small acts of kindness make a huge difference to someone who is struggling, no matter where you live or how you have suffered.

So it was with this in mind, Rolleston community leader Trina Patterson activated a 'Baked with love' campaign for the Goomeri district, some of whom have endured their second flood, so far this year.

'Baked with love' began as Trina's brainchild after the horrible 2019 monsoonal floods hit north-west Queensland.



"Those people has been in drought for years, and while we too were in drought, we felt we wanted to let the north-west know that the people of Rolleston, Springsure, Injune, and Emerald had them in their thoughts and prayers," Trina said.



"This was something that had a positive impact within the community, and we knew it was not going to replace the hardship and loss they were facing.



"But the idea was a spirit lifter for them to help face the hardship ahead and know others were keeping them in their thoughts."

Trina Patterson picking up baked with love from Lachlan Millar and Jo McKenzie in Emerald.

So again, Trina put the call-out a few weeks ago and 'Baked with love' put together 22 polystyrene eskies full of goodies for distribution last the weekend.

It was through AgForce, that Trina made contact with Andrew and Di Holden of Nedloh CRT Rural of Goomeri, who were happy to help.



Trina did a pick-up of goods from the Rolleston Rural Hall, John and Gail Nixon's fuel depot at Springsure, and Lachlan Millar's electoral office in Emerald, coupled with a few private pick-ups along the way.



She and her husband Tim drove as far as Eidsvold where they met Andrew and Di on Saturday.



Di Holden loads up with 'baked with love' to deliver to those people affected by floodwaters.

Andrew Holden certainly brightens up local Ian Reynolds day when he paid a visit to Nedloh Rural, CRT.

Andrew and Di have since made contact with Nev Holden president of the Goomeri Lions Club, and a a small band of willing helpers to get these goods into to loving homes.

"Some of our customers have in fact had two flood this year, it is the messages of love and hugs that is just so touching," Andrew said.

"While it will take a few days to hand out all the goods it's had a positive affect it on those who have already received some goodies."

Read more: ALREADY saturated parts of Queensland are set for more rain, particularly in the south east corner.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

