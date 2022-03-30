Spectacular Numinbah Valley property heads to auction | Video - Photos

+19 Willowie, Numinbah Valley







































WILLOWIE, one of the largest holdings in the Gold Coast hinterland's spectacular Numinbah Valley, is up for grabs.

To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 8, the 101 hectare (249 acre) property is being offered by the descendants of the pioneering Stephens family, which settled the property in 1935.

The spectacular property features extensive views across Shipstern and Turtle Rock and across the Binna Burra ranges.

Located 27km south of Nerang, Willowie borders the Hinze Dam conservation area and Springbrook National Park, ensuring the ongoing privacy of the block.



The property also features an excellent frontage to the Nerang River and has spring fed streams, which cascade over the edges of cliff faces.

Improvements include a comfortable homestead and a chain of dams also provides water for irrigation.

Marketing agent Peter Douglas, Ray White Rural, said the family's knowledge of the history and flora and fauna was an education in itself.



"The sale of Willowie has been a difficult decision," Mr Douglas said. "However, the family have purchased closer to areas for their future needs and offer the property for immediate sale."

Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.



