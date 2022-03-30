Northern cattle incoming to Roma

A smaller yarding and softer prices were seen at the Roma store sale this week, with a significant number of cattle making their way down from northern regions.

While prices on steers were mostly maintained, the average price of heifers was down significantly on previous weeks.

Nutrien agent Rod Turner said the softer market today was due to a lack of summer rain in the Northern Territory and parts of northern Queensland, resulting in an influx of cattle coming to southern sales.

"A yarding of 3869 head were consigned today, comprising mostly of north western Brahman cross cattle, and it was definitely softer this week," he said.



"In the heavy feeder cattle there was a significant difference in the rate due to the quality and the weight of the cattle being yarded.



"The light cattle still sold to very strong competition, and cows could have been about 10c back on last week.



"All of the buyers were in operation, but there's a bit of number pressure coming from northern Queensland and the Northern Territory at the moment.



"There's quite a few Northern Territory cattle coming down at the moment. It's dry up there and it hasn't rained so they've decided to hit the button and start sending them south.



"The live export job is a bit tougher up there at the moment too."

Despite the softer market, the lighter steers were still in high demand. Photo: Clare Adcock

Light weight steers under 220kg averaged 662c/kg and topped at 680c/kg, down 9c from last week, while weaner steers in the 220-280kg range hit 760c/kg to average 685c/kg, which was 16c dearer than last week. Steers between 280kg and 350kg were up 28c on last week, averaging 652c/kg and topping at 760c/kg, while steers under 400kg were also up by 22c, making 676c/kg and averaging 573c/kg. Heavy weight feeder steers in the 400-550kg range sold to a top of 600/kg and averaged 473c/kg, down 9c on last week.

Light weight heifers under 220kg reached a top of 705c/kg to average 591c/kg, down 28c, while those in the 220kg to 280kg range reached 656c/kg and averaged 538c/kg, also down on last week, by 27c. Medium weight heifers in the 280-350kg range were down 56c from last week, making 630c/kg to average 479c/kg, while heifers under 450kg averaged 556c/kg and reached a top of 562.2c/kg, down 26c.

Cows and calves made $3900/unit, up $840 from the previous week.

Prices on steers maintained, while heifers dropped significantly. Photo: Clare Adcock

Ivan Harland, Blue Lagoon, Injune, sold 90 head of cattle at the sale, a mob consisting of Brahman steers, Limousin cross steers and cross breed steers.



The 34 Brahman steers sold for an average of 435.5c/kg and $2056.98 a head, weighing in at 472.4kg on average.

The 56 Limousin cross and cross breed steers averaged 442.5c/kg and $2335.53 a head, making 527.8kg on average.

Mr Harland said his family were having a good season on their properties, having been lucky to receive a decent amount of rain compared to those further west.

"It is amazing what you can do with a bit of rain on good country," he said.

Also read: Over 50 properties used in Mitch Cameron's agistment gamble

Also read: Peter Yeomans claims the young judges at Toowoomba Royal Show

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

