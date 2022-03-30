Rugby players ready to battle in the bush

+7















Teenage Boys Rugby on the Darling Downs has completed the first half of the season.

The ladders are updated with competition points:

U13 Greg Holmes Shield: First Toowoomba Bears (21), second Highfield Redbacks (16) and third Souths Kookaburras (15)

U14 Berrick Barnes Shield: First USQ Saints (20), second Souths Kookaburras (13) and third Toowoomba Bears (8)

U15 Tim Horan Shield: First Toowoomba Bears (17), second USQ Saints (13) and third Warwick Water Rats (13) for and against split.

U16 Hugh McMenniman Shield: First Toowoomba Bears (17), second USQ Saints (13), third Dalby Wheatmen (8).

Following the Easter break, round 6 resumes on Friday, April 22 at Risdon Oval, Warwick, Southern Cross Sporting Reserve (Toowoomba Bears) and at Highfields Sport and Recreation Park.

Highfield Sport and Recreation Park hosted a carnival in the drizzling rain on Saturday. Players from local Downs Rugby clubs: Bears, Redbacks, USQ, welcomed Emerald Rams, Nogoa and Barbarian teams in Under 14, 16 and 18s.

The representative format for Teenage Boys has completely changed, as the traditional QRU Teenage Boys State Championships has been replaced with Queensland Country Rugby Union (QCRU) pathway.

A brand-new representative pathway has been created for U15 Teenage Girl's XVs.

U12, U13, U14, U16 Teenage Boy's XVs, Under 19 Colts XVs Men's, Senior Women's XV and Senior Men's XVs.

Downs Rugby will field all the above-mentioned representative age grade formats in the SQ Country Representative trials from June 10-12 at Sunshine Coast Stadium, against Sunshine Coast Stingrays and Gold Coast Cyclones.

Note: U12 boys is a merit game and in teenage boys, Brisbane JRU will compete as well.

Downs Players selected for SQ Country will compete in the 2022 QCRU State Championships proudly hosted by Downs Rugby from July 1-3 at Toowoomba Sports Ground 'Berghofer Stadium' and the lower fields of Toowoomba Grammar School.

Teenage SQ country rep players selected for Queensland Country in U13,14 and 16s will compete at Berghofer Stadium Toowoomba on Wednesday, July 6 v City.

Senior Women's 7s pathway is now the Noosa 7s QRU State Championships to be held in November this year.

Teenage Girls 7s pathway continues as in previous years with U15 and U17 Downs Rugby 7s representative sides competing in the 2022 QRU Girl's 7s State Championships, September 23-24 at Bond University, Robina (Gold Coast).

Of all the representative formats/age-grades, with the exception of Downs Girl's 7s, Queensland Country Rugby Union past the July 1-3 QCRU State Championships, offers Queensland Country representation in U19 Colts Pups - Senior Women's XVs Orchids - Senior Men's XVs Healers - Teenage Boys Country.

Round 5 Stag Machinery Teenage Boys Results, Friday, March 25:

Under 13

Highfield Redbacks defeated USQ Saints 45-12

Toowoomba Bears defeated Dalby Wheatmen 38-5

Souths Kookaburras defeated Warwick Water Rats 15-12

Under 14

USQ Saints defeated Highfield Redbacks 24-5

Souths Kookaburras defeated Toowoomba Bears 38-17

Under 15

USQ Saints defeated Highfield Redbacks 12-7

Warwick Water Rats defeated Valley RUFC 33-5

Toowoomba Bears defeated Dalby Wheatmen 34-0

Souths Kookaburras BYE

Under 16

USQ Saints defeated Highfield Redbacks 57-5

Toowoomba Bears defeated Dalby Wheatmen 29-7

Souths Kookaburras BYE

The 2022 Downs Junior Challenge will be held on April 9-10 at Highfields Sport and Recreation Park. Under 12 Age Division: Helensvale Hogs, Bond Pirates (Gold Coast), Surfers Paradise JRUFC x 2 teams, Padua College (Brisbane), South Toowoomba Kookaburras, Ambrose Treacy College (Brisbane), Toowoomba Anglican School and host Highfields Redbacks Rugby Club.

Get ready for the pre-season Rugby Battle In The Bush this weekend, proudly hosted by Dalby and District Rugby Club at John Ritter Oval. This massive weekend includes a special evening tomorrow on the deck featuring Gallopers GM and former Wallaby Anthony Herbert, a full day of Saturday Rugby, followed by an after party including live music and a junior Coaching clinic on Sunday. We are expecting a crowd of 1700. Dalby and District RUFC is transporting 500 players by bus!

Schedule: Saturday, April 2 John Ritter Oval

Field 1:

1.30pm Colts 1 - GPS v UQ



3pm Second grade - GPS v UQ



4.15pm Third grade three way trial GPS/UQ/Wheatmen



6.15pm First grade GPS v UQ (2021 Hospital Cup Premier Grade Grand Final re-match)



Field 2:



1pm Colts 2/3 - GPS v UQ

3pm Fourth grade - three way trial GPS/UQ/Wheatmen 2

4.45pm Women's GPS/UQ/Wheatwomen

Senior RDO Equipment Risdon Cup kicks off on Saturday, April 9.

The Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s commences with round 1 on Saturday, April 9 with mini carnivals at Hugh Courtney Oval, Gatton and Rowden Oval, St George.

For more detail on all upcoming events, season draws, results, ladders head to www.downsrugby.com.au.

