Man found dead in floodwaters in southern Queensland

A second man has died in floods in southern Queensland with his body found by police in a swollen creek near Toowoomba.

The man in his 40s was swept away after getting out of his car when it became stuck in a torrent at North Branch about 6am on Monday.

Queensland police told AAP the man's body was in Spring Creek, downstream from where he disappeared about 9am on Tuesday.

His death comes after a man and five dogs killed when their ute was washed away at Kingsthorpe, northwest of Toowoomba, on Monday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews rescued a woman who was also in the car but the man and the dogs didn't survive.

Meanwhile, a major flood was occurring Dalby, west of Toowoomba, after the swollen Myall Creek broke its banks.

The Bureau of Meteorology said floods peaked at 3.6 metres, below the record 2011 peak of 3.74m, in the early hours of the morning.

Western Downs Mayor Mayor Paul McVeigh said 15 people from four households spent the night in the local evacuation centre.

He said it looked as if most of Dalby had "dodged a bit of a bullet" as floodwaters subsided on Tuesday.

"The best we can say is that we're lucky that it didn't get any higher than that, otherwise we would have a major impact right across the community," Mr McVeigh told ABC radio.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said at least 2000 homes in the Dalby had water through their yards.

Chief Supt Commens said QFES had made 14 swiftwater rescues and responded to 240 calls for help since a massive low pressure trough crossed the state's southeast coast on Monday.

The system dumped almost 300mm of rain on multiple parts of the Gold Coast in the 24 hours to 5am on Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Almost 150mm fell in six hours at Coplicks Bridge, triggering emergency flash flood alerts for parts of Tallebudgera overnight, but they've since been cancelled.

The weather bureau said 80-140mm of rain, and up to 180mm, could fall in parts of the Gold Coast, Beaudesert, Coolangatta, Boonah, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook before the system moves to northern NSW later on Tuesday.

Gold Coast Acting Mayor Donna Gates said sandbag stations would remain open for residents on Tuesday.

"If you had some flooding last time just be prepared because there could be up to 140 millimetres of rain today," she told AAP in a statement.

"And after that it will clear we're through the worst of it. So just take care and be aware of your circumstances."

Three schools at Tallebudgera and one at Warra, on the Darling Downs, were closed on Tuesday.

The deluge has also caused more than 170 road closures across southern and southeast Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Roads said.

Chief Supt Commens urged drivers to be extremely careful while out and about.

"Don't drive in the floodwaters, don't let your kids play in floodwaters or drains. It's just not safe," he said.

Australian Associated Press