Santa steers top Eidsvold market

A smaller yarding of just under 250 head were penned at the Eidsvold saleyards last Wednesday.



The market was softer in general, with the exception of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows, store cows and some very good quality weaner steers and heifers.



A pen of 193kg Santa Gertrudis steers topped the sale at 850c/kg to return $1641 a head.



Charbray steers also sold well and topped at 736c/kg to return $1848/head while number eight PTIC cows averaged $2450/head.



The next Eidsvold sale is on April 6.



Also read: CQ community's 400km lifeline to farmers

Also read: Speckle Park shine at the Toowoomba Royal show interbreed

Sale highlights

STEERS:

Monto Santa Gertrudis steers sold for 850c/kg at 193kg returning $1641/hd.

Gayndah Charbray steers sold for 736c/kg at 251kg returning $1848/hd.

Cracow Droughtmaster cross steers sold for 662c/kg at 286kg returning $1896/hd.

Mundubbera Brangus cross steers sold for 558c/kg at 391kg returning $2183/hd.

Mundubbera Brangus cross steers sold for 528c/kg at 434kg returning $2293/hd.

HEIFERS:

Gayndah Charbray heifers sold for 666c/kg at 250kg returning $1671/hd.

Monto Angus cross heifers sold for 628c/kg at 256kg returning $1609/hd.

Mundubbera Charbray cross heifers sold for 580c/kg at 305kg returning $1796/hd.

MEATWORKS AND STORE CATTLE:

Eidsvold PTIC cows sold for $2480/hd.

Eidsvold cows sold for 357c/kg at 551kg returning $1969/hd.

Mundubbera Charolais bull sold for $3500.

Eidsvold Charbray bull sold for 352c/kg at 860kg returning $3028.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

