Silverdale Brahman females in demand | Photos

FEMALES sold to a top of $8000 three times to average $4595 at the Silverdale Brahman Female Sale held at the Silverdale selling complex on Saturday.

Jointly conducted by Elders and Hayes & Co, 42 of the 47 females offered by the 10 participating stud sold under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Smith to buyers from Gladstone in the north to Bathurst, NSW, in the south.

In breakdown, five cows and calves averaged $6500; three joined females averaged $6833; while 34 unjoined females averaged $4118 for an overall gross of $201,000.

The first of the three sale toppers was the pregnancy tested in calf Chriswil Miss Belle by Carinya Stirling. Offered by Chris Wilkes, Chriswil Brahmans, Milbong, the five year old had a bull calf by FBC Walker Manso at foot and had been running with FBC T Trigger Manso. The horned grey sold to Spinafex Brahmans, Mundubbera.

EJP Kimberley Diamond offered by Linda and John Gaiter, EJP Brahmans, Millmerran, sold for $8000 to Lisa Daly, Wirrialpha, Hernani, NSW.

EJP Kimberley Diamond also made $8000, selling to upper Clarence Valley producer Lisa Daly, Wirrialpha, Hernani, NSW, who bought four on the day. Offered by Jack, Linda and John Gaiter, EJP Brahmans, Millmerran, the 30 month old was by Bundaleer Sir Benjamin and was PTIC to the polled scur Millview Pedro.

The third sale topped was Jandee Persuasion, a 13 month old red heifer, offered by Jan Delroy, Jandee Brahmans, Boonah. The unjoined polled scur heifer went to Rodney and Caroline Ferris, Goodwood, Gladstone.

The Ferriss also bought the very tidy 12 month old Kenrol Casper daughter Burradoo Miss Prince for $4500, offered by Denis and Shirley Bourke, Burradoo Brahmans, Sandy Camp. Also included in the Ferris draft were three heifers from Tim Krause's Malabar Red Brahmans, Marburg.

Volume buyers were Richard and Glenys Drew, Rose Gum, Beaudesert, who took home six, including the $5500 32 month old red Kaschula Shay and the $5000 13 month old grey Dungullen Fantasy presented by Russell and Debbie Trace, Dungullen Brahmans, Kingaroy.

Three of the quality Dungullen heifers on offer at Silverdale.

Robyn Cosgrove, Raheen, Rockley, NSW, made the trip north worthwhile, securing five reds for the 950km back her Bathurst property. Included in her draft were two unjoined heifers from Rod and Lyn Sperling's Rodlyn stud at Bell as well as a 12 month polled heifer from Malabar.

The heifers will go into a 50 head Brahman cow herd, which run alongside the 150 Brahman-cross females on Raheen.

Other highlights included Craig Dolinski, Glenlee, paying $4500 for an eight month old grey heifer offered by Chas and Gina Tranberg, Valkyrie Brahmans, Goomburra.

Part of the crowd at the Silverdale Brahman Female Sale.

Norm Tranberg, Loma Brahmans, Willowvale, sold the nine month old grey heifer for $3500 to Colin and Helen Chevalley, Tenterfield.

The sale also included 10 lots from the dispersing Kaschula Brahman stud, Bannockburn. The Mooney family, Moonstone Brahmans, Glastonbury, bought two Kaschula bulls paying a top of $5000.



Participating studs were: Chriswil, EJP, Loma, Valkyrie, Dungullen, Rodlyn, Burradoo, Malabar, Jandee and Kaschula.

