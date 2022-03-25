Luxury Noosa farm cracks $3.2 million | Video

LUXURY Noosa Heads hinterland property Worba Lodge has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for an impressive $3.2 million.



The 8.3 hectare (20.5 acre) property attracted competition from three parties at the Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 25.



Located in the hinterland's so-called "golden triangle", at the end of a quiet lane at Tinbeerwah about 20 minutes from Noosa, Worba Lodge features a five bedroom, four bathroom, five car garage home.



The impressive home with 663 square metres under the roof has an open plan kitchen and dining, lounge, and media rooms. The gym and office both lookout to the in-ground pool.

Worba Lodge offers luxury living in the Noosa hinterland.

There is also an 18x10m Colorbond shed, a workshop, 6x6m shed, three stables - each with day yard, and a tack room and storage shed.

There are also five fenced paddocks with automatic water troughs, three walk in, walk out horse shelters - each with day yards, a 20x13m fenced exercise yard

Six Mile Creek is on the eastern boundary with water also supplied by a bore, which services the house, gardens and all of the water troughs on the property.

The marketing of Worba Lodge was handled by Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural Queensland.



MORE READING: 'Stunning Mount Moon hits the market'.

MORE READING: 'Pakington: Rockhampton cattle country sells after auction - $1419/acre'.

MORE READING: 'Mimosa Vale delivers 1000 head breeder capacity'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.