Weaner steers make 784c/kg at Roma

A total of 6173 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.



Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 784c/kg and averaged 671c/kg, weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 748c/kg and averaged 669c/kg. Steers in the 280- 350kg range reached 750c/kg and averaged 624c/kg, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 650c/kg and averaged 551c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 566c/kg and averaging 478c/kg. Cows and calves hit $3060/unit.



Newton Grazing P/L, Mona Vale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 762c/kg reaching a top of $2,022 to average $1,813. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 628c/kg reaching a top of $1,751 to average $1,555.



HJT F/T, De-Ankerr, Yuleba sold Charolais cross steers to 750c/kg reaching a top of $2,293 to average $2,238. Mulianna Past, Kiandra Station, Quilpie sold Charolais steers to 736c/kg reaching a top of $2,332 to average $2,043.



Parkgate Cattle, Parkgate, Barcaldine sold Murray grey steers to 722c/kg reaching a top of $2,033 to average $1,378. The Murray grey heifers sold to 640c/kg reaching a top of $1,715 to average $1,367.



EL & DK Connolly, Tetalga, Roma sold Santa cross steers to 703c/kg reaching a top of $1,886 to average $1,825.



Buringa P/L, Buringa, Wandoan sold Santa cross steers to 700c/kg reaching a top of $2,420 to average $2,059.



AJ Lanfranchi, Warilda Station, Langlo sold Angus cross steers to 610c/kg reaching a top of $2,948 to average $2,057. The Angus cross heifers sold to 596c/kg reaching a top of $1,963 to average $1,846.



JA & PA EY, Lirambenda, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 692c/kg reaching a top of $1,938 to average $1,938. The Angus cross heifers sold to 674c/kg reaching a top of $1,791 to average $1,791.



Malcom Burey, Back Creek, Amby sold Charolais cross steers to 690c/kg reaching a top of $2,055 to average $1,854.



G & K Tully, Gleniris, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 690c/kg reaching a top of $1,956 to average $1,717. The Angus cross heifers sold to 664c/kg reaching a top of $1,604 to average $1,557. BP & KL Ahern, Jaydine, Mitchell sold Charolais cross steers to 678c/kg reaching a top of $1,841 to average $1,771.



MBJ McKnight & LK Springall, Yallamurra station, Cooladdi sold Braham steers to 648c/kg reaching a top of $1,529 to average $1,500.



WL & AM Ladbrook, El Dorado, Roma sold Murray grey steers to 630c/kg reaching a top of $1,964 to average $1,964.



NG Marsh, Weemilah, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 614c/kg reaching a top of $2,300 to average $2,300.



Australia Aulong Auniu Wang Operations, Oakpark, Charleville sold Braham steers to 588c/kg reaching a top of $1,968 to average $1,780. The Romagnola cross heifers sold to 548c/kg reaching a top of $1,710 to average $1,419. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 406c/kg reaching a top of $2,144 to average $1,858.



Yackatoon Grazing Co, Wandoan sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 588c/kg reaching a top of $2,464 to average $2,384.



Fleetwood Grazing Co, Corinda, Aramac sold Braham cross steers to 580c/kg reaching a top of $2,112 to average $1,891. The Braham cross heifers sold to 494c/kg reaching a top of $1,836 to average $1,518.



Lorraine Pastoral Co P/L, Lorraine Station, Cloncurry sold Brangus cross steers to 574c/kg reaching a top of $2,246 to average $2,022.



Pendine Pastoral Co, Pendine Station, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 516c/kg reaching a top of $2,377 to average $2,230. The Santa Cross heifers sold to 528c/kg reaching a top of $2,104 to average $2,034. The Santa cross cows sold to 360c/kg reaching a top of $2,010 to average $1,769.



Heifers under 220kg topped at 680c/kg and averaged 619c/kg, while heifers in the 220-280kg range topped at 676c/kg and averaged 565c/kg. Heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 630c/kg, averaging 535c/kg. Heifers in the 350-450kg range topped at 600c/kg, averaging 499c/kg.



NR Harland & G Humphreys, Barradine, Roma sold Charolais heifers to 676c/kg reaching a top of $1,714 to average $1,714.



Strathfield Pastoral P/L, Strathfield, McKinlay sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 640c/kg reaching a top of $2,097 to average $1,556.



IJ & SF Harland, Injune sold Limousin cross heifers to 566c/kg reaching a top of $1,939 to average $1,939.



Revilo Pastoral Co, Revilo, Mitchell sold Angus cross heifers to 514c/kg reaching a top of $2,406 to average $2,152.



Cows in the 300-400kg range reached 374c/kg and averaged 289c/kg, while cows in the 400kg-500kg range reached 410c/kg and averaged 341c/kg. Cows over 400kg topped at 406c/kg, averaging 359c/kg.



Bylot Plains Partnership, Yartoo, Bollon sold Santa cows to 384c/kg reaching a top of $2,998 to average $2,663.



