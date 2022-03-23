Weaner steers make 784c/kg at Roma

Roma store sale sees weaner steers make 784c/kg

Beef
Another solid yarding was on offer at Roma on Tuesday. File photo

Another solid yarding was on offer at Roma on Tuesday. File photo

Aa

A total of 6173 head of cattle were consigned on Tuesday.

Aa

A total of 6173 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 784c/kg and averaged 671c/kg, weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 748c/kg and averaged 669c/kg. Steers in the 280- 350kg range reached 750c/kg and averaged 624c/kg, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 650c/kg and averaged 551c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 566c/kg and averaging 478c/kg. Cows and calves hit $3060/unit.

Newton Grazing P/L, Mona Vale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 762c/kg reaching a top of $2,022 to average $1,813. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 628c/kg reaching a top of $1,751 to average $1,555.

HJT F/T, De-Ankerr, Yuleba sold Charolais cross steers to 750c/kg reaching a top of $2,293 to average $2,238. Mulianna Past, Kiandra Station, Quilpie sold Charolais steers to 736c/kg reaching a top of $2,332 to average $2,043.

Also read: All the beef winners from Goomeri and Warwick show

Also read: Sydney Royal beef cattle numbers near triple

Parkgate Cattle, Parkgate, Barcaldine sold Murray grey steers to 722c/kg reaching a top of $2,033 to average $1,378. The Murray grey heifers sold to 640c/kg reaching a top of $1,715 to average $1,367.

EL & DK Connolly, Tetalga, Roma sold Santa cross steers to 703c/kg reaching a top of $1,886 to average $1,825.

Buringa P/L, Buringa, Wandoan sold Santa cross steers to 700c/kg reaching a top of $2,420 to average $2,059.

AJ Lanfranchi, Warilda Station, Langlo sold Angus cross steers to 610c/kg reaching a top of $2,948 to average $2,057. The Angus cross heifers sold to 596c/kg reaching a top of $1,963 to average $1,846.

JA & PA EY, Lirambenda, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 692c/kg reaching a top of $1,938 to average $1,938. The Angus cross heifers sold to 674c/kg reaching a top of $1,791 to average $1,791.

Malcom Burey, Back Creek, Amby sold Charolais cross steers to 690c/kg reaching a top of $2,055 to average $1,854.

G & K Tully, Gleniris, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 690c/kg reaching a top of $1,956 to average $1,717. The Angus cross heifers sold to 664c/kg reaching a top of $1,604 to average $1,557. BP & KL Ahern, Jaydine, Mitchell sold Charolais cross steers to 678c/kg reaching a top of $1,841 to average $1,771.

MBJ McKnight & LK Springall, Yallamurra station, Cooladdi sold Braham steers to 648c/kg reaching a top of $1,529 to average $1,500.

WL & AM Ladbrook, El Dorado, Roma sold Murray grey steers to 630c/kg reaching a top of $1,964 to average $1,964.

NG Marsh, Weemilah, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 614c/kg reaching a top of $2,300 to average $2,300.

Australia Aulong Auniu Wang Operations, Oakpark, Charleville sold Braham steers to 588c/kg reaching a top of $1,968 to average $1,780. The Romagnola cross heifers sold to 548c/kg reaching a top of $1,710 to average $1,419. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 406c/kg reaching a top of $2,144 to average $1,858.

Yackatoon Grazing Co, Wandoan sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 588c/kg reaching a top of $2,464 to average $2,384.

Fleetwood Grazing Co, Corinda, Aramac sold Braham cross steers to 580c/kg reaching a top of $2,112 to average $1,891. The Braham cross heifers sold to 494c/kg reaching a top of $1,836 to average $1,518.

Lorraine Pastoral Co P/L, Lorraine Station, Cloncurry sold Brangus cross steers to 574c/kg reaching a top of $2,246 to average $2,022.

Pendine Pastoral Co, Pendine Station, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 516c/kg reaching a top of $2,377 to average $2,230. The Santa Cross heifers sold to 528c/kg reaching a top of $2,104 to average $2,034. The Santa cross cows sold to 360c/kg reaching a top of $2,010 to average $1,769.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 680c/kg and averaged 619c/kg, while heifers in the 220-280kg range topped at 676c/kg and averaged 565c/kg. Heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 630c/kg, averaging 535c/kg. Heifers in the 350-450kg range topped at 600c/kg, averaging 499c/kg.

NR Harland & G Humphreys, Barradine, Roma sold Charolais heifers to 676c/kg reaching a top of $1,714 to average $1,714.

Strathfield Pastoral P/L, Strathfield, McKinlay sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 640c/kg reaching a top of $2,097 to average $1,556.

IJ & SF Harland, Injune sold Limousin cross heifers to 566c/kg reaching a top of $1,939 to average $1,939.

Revilo Pastoral Co, Revilo, Mitchell sold Angus cross heifers to 514c/kg reaching a top of $2,406 to average $2,152.

Cows in the 300-400kg range reached 374c/kg and averaged 289c/kg, while cows in the 400kg-500kg range reached 410c/kg and averaged 341c/kg. Cows over 400kg topped at 406c/kg, averaging 359c/kg.

Bylot Plains Partnership, Yartoo, Bollon sold Santa cows to 384c/kg reaching a top of $2,998 to average $2,663.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.