All the beef winners from Goomeri and Warwick show

Enthusiastic beef handlers flocked to country shows on the weekend, having overcome the extra financial burden of COVID-19 regulations to go ahead.

Check out all the latest stud cattle results from last weekend below.

Limousins too strong at Goomeri

The Goomeri Show attracted 116 head to its stud cattle competition last Saturday, which was judged by Brenden Lydford, Kilcoy Global Foods.



Junior champion bull - Gold Crest Salvador (Limousin) from Darren and Shelley Hartwig, Crows Nest. Reserve - Jen-Daview Sargent from Jen-Daview Limousin stud, Kingaroy.



Senior champion bull - Hazelton Hugo from Hazelton Brahman stud, Middlemount. Reserve - Hazelton Hoolio from Hazleton Brahmans, Middlemount.

Junior champion female - TN4 Little Shake from TN4 Brahmans, Boubyjan. Reserve - Jen-Daview Jaygirl from Jen-Daview Limousin stud, Kingaroy.



Senior champion female - Jen-Daview Nedda's Xcite from Jen-Daview Limousin stud, Kingaroy. Reserve - Hazelton Donna Theresa from Hazelton Brahman stud, Middlemount.

Supreme exhibit - Jen-Daview Nedda's Xcite from Jen-Daview Limousin stud, Kingaroy.

Champion breeders group - Jen-Daview Limousin stud, Kingaroy.

Grand champion steer - Jen-Daview Timmy.

Junior results

Champion junior judge under 15 - Ryan Gould, Boubyjan. Over 15 - Isaac Day, Kilkivan.



Champion junior parader under 15 - Kaitlyn Barba, Proston. Over 15 - Nateesha Taylor.

Warwick attracts 109 head

A showing of 109 head were presented for judges Ben Passmore and Bec Skene from Ellengowan at the Warwick Show last Saturday. The junior events were judged by Kelly Skillington of Dalveen.

The supreme champion bull of the Warwick Show was Ownaview Revolution from Ownaview Herefords, Yangan. Photo: Supplied

European ring

Junior champion bull - Sixpence Park Standout from Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield. Reserve - Sixpence Park Romeo from Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield..



Senior champion bull - Lochinvar Red Hot Chilli Pepper from Lochinvar Limousins.

Junior champion female - Palmview Smokin Milly (Charolais) from Downlands College, Toowoomba. Reserve - Calinda Jayla (Limousin) from Calinda Cattle Co, Allora.



Senior and supreme champion female - Savannah Zoe Rose from Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield. Reserve - Lochinvar Rosemary from Lochinvar Limousins, Mt Molar.



British ring

Junior and supreme champion bull - Ownaview Revolution from Ownaview Herefords, Yangan. Reserve - Palyah Rill (Angus) from Kingaroy State High School.



Junior champion female - Nudgee College Wanda (Angus) from Nudgee College, Brisbane. Reserve - Scots PGC Sophie (Angus) from Scots PGC College, Warwick.



Senior champion female - Talbalba Moonbeam from Ownaview Herefords, Yangan. Reserve - Palyah Quest (Angus) from Kingaroy State High School.



Supreme champion female at Warwick was Savannah Zoe Rose from Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield.

Bos indicus ring

Junior champion bull - Reham San Diego from Reham Santa Gertrudis, Warwick. Reserve - Welbatch XBox (Santa) from Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum.



Senior champion bull - Reham Rolex from Reham Santa Gertrudis, Warwick. Reserve - Welbatch Wisconsin (Santa) from Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum.

Junior champion female - Oakmore Ursa (Droughtmaster) from Downlands College, Toowoomba. Reserve - Smithy's Eggnog from Smithy's Droughtmasters, Yangan.



Senior champion female - Welbatch Wattle (Santa) from Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum. Reserve - Reham Roxy from Reham Santa Gertrudis, Warwick.

Champion breeders group - Sixpence Park Simmentals from GL and LR Martin, Tenterfield.



Champion steer - Rambo (620kg) from Matthew and Peta O'Dwyer, Teviotville. Reserve - Banger (525kg) from Blake and Tegan Dawson, Westbrook.

Junior results

Champion junior judge - Dan Hughes, Scots PGC College.



Junior parader - Peter Yeomans, Downlands College.

Results have been provided by the relevant show society. Email your results to lucy.kinbacher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

