Demand high for cows in calf online

Queensland cattle numbers remained firm online last week, with 7923 head offered.

Station mated cows with calves averaged $3545 - back $73 on the previous week.



A line of Angus cows aged four to six years from Chinchilla, weighed in at 522kg and returned $4360 a head.

PTIC cows averaged $3086 - up $299. A line of five to seven-year-old Angus cross cows weighing 610kg from Bowenville returned $3100.

Heifers weighing 280-330kg attracted plenty of pre-auction attention, albeit with the final clearance rate only reaching 59 per cent, as buyers remained cautious at the lighter weights.



Prices for the category averaged $86 higher, at $2078.



Heifers weighing 200-280kg finished the week $102 lower, averaging $1740, with a line of 144 Droughtmaster heifers out of Richmond, averaging 260kg, selling to $1860.

Heifers 330-400kg averaged $43 higher, at $2173, with a 75pc clearance rate for the 1714 head offered.



A line of 65 Droughtmaster/Composite heifers from Quilpie averaged 382kg and ranged between 14 to 24 months of age, sold to $1950 or 510c/kg.

Steers weighing 200-280kg averaged 706c/kg - back 70c from the previous week.



A line of 108 Charolais cross steers weighing 255kg from Richmond, returned 753c/kg or $1920.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers totalled 14,957 head last week.

Merino wether lambs averaged $134, up $7 on the previous week. A large line of 1030 Merino wether lambs from Winton, returned $150. The April/May-drop unshorn lambs weighed an average of 47.7kg.

Shedding breed lambs averaged $268 - back $105 on the previous week. A line of September/October-drop Dorper wether lambs from Talwood, weighed 39kg, returning $151.

Non-station-mated Merino ewe hoggets averaged $205 - back $18 with a 49pc clearance rate. A line of 1.5-year-old Merino hoggets from Talwood, weighing 50kg returned $230.