Jaxbrey Boer Goat sale debut success

The top priced buck at $4000 is held by Lance McQueen with buyers Cameron and Jackie Henwood, Selina and Scott Bate, and selling agents Ben Hiscox, BJA and Gus Foot and Darren Smith of Nutrien. Photo: Supplied

With goat prices continuing to dominate headlines, the result of the inaugural Jaxbrey Boar Goat sale at Araluen near Talwood were just as "fantastic".



That's how manager and co-principal Lance McQueen described the result after a 100 per cent clearance was achieved last Friday.



A highlight of the sale was the top priced charity doe who sold for $5000 and was bought by a local syndicate made up of members of the Talwood and Toobeah farming families.



The proceeds of the charity doe will go to the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation who works hard to support the Talwood community. Suncorp also threw its weight behind the cause and matched the top priced dollars, giving the foundation a generous $10,000 donation.



Overall 88 bucks were offered to average $1761 and topped at $4000 on behalf of Lance McQueen.



Mr McQueen originally formed Jaxbrey in 2017, near Kyogle in northern NSW.



In 2020 he was given the opportunity to relocate to Araluen owned by Scott and Selina Bate of Bundah Rural, where he manages both the stud and their business. This partnership has allowed the Jaxbrey to expand to in excess of 500 breeding does representing some of the most influential bloodlines in Australia.

The top priced buck was bought by Cameron and Jackie Henwood and family of Toobeah. He was a twin who was eligible for stud registration.

The 1000 does were offered on behalf Bundah Rural selling to an average of $273 and topping at $400 (excluding the charity lot).

Strong buying support came from as south to Bingara in NSW and north to Mitchell and were all new clients.

Mr McQueen has confidence in the goat industry and said it was growing daily.

"Both the meat prices for the domestic and internationally, markets continue to grow," he said.



On the commercial side of the business, Bundah Rural turns off their finished goats through Campbell McPhee at Western Exports at Charleville.

"We aim for 40 to 45 kilograms live weight to return 20kg dressed weight animal," he said.

He said his Jaxbrey bucks were bred to survive and breed on rangeland country.



"We aim to raise a more economical with resilient which gives more meat production on the hook."

