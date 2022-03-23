LibDems chase senate seats as voice of regional Queenslanders

Liberal Democrats lead senate candidate Campbell Newman has completed another listening tour throughout regional Queensland, travelling through the Darling Downs, Maranoa and South West areas last week.



The former Queensland Premier visited the towns of Goondiwindi, St George, Charleville, Roma and Dalby over five days, along with fellow LibDems senate candidate Tegan Grainger.



Both Mr Newman and Ms Grainger are passionate about keeping people in the regions and believe that several services need major improvements in order to do so.

"We're about self reliance, personal responsibility, small government, government being out of your life as much as possible, balanced budgets, low debt, low taxes," Mr Newman said



"If I could encapsulate the values of people on the land, people in regional Queensland, those are the values that we want.



"As a party, and we think those are the values of the bush, and we really want to represent those people.



"We think we can do a lot of good for people in the regions."



Amongst the issues discussed during the tour were a lack of housing, lack of labourers and inadequate telecommunications.

"Interestingly, and something I didn't expect, is that the communities are going through, I suppose a mini boom, Mr Newman said.



"The challenge is they can't get people. They can't get labourers, skilled or unskilled.



"Then the problem on top of that, is that you can't accommodate people, so there's a housing squeeze.



"The other one is telecommunications infrastructure because as the technology has gotten better, ironically, the coverage has deteriorated. That's the case for many people."



Ms Grainger said that some of the financial restraints affecting people in the regions are not encouraging young people to either stay or move to rural areas.

"Talking with the council today one of the big issues was about the banks," she said.



"Giving loans based on postcode, so if people are a little bit out of town and trying to loan money, say a young family, in some cases they're after a 50 per cent deposit.



"That's hard for young people trying to get started and it's a discouragement for people who are maybe trying to make a life in their regions and it goes against what they need."



Mr Campbell and Ms Grainger are determined to better representing the regions and want to be the voice of rural Queenslanders in Canberra.

