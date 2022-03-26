Sustainability: Not just a word, but a way of life for agriculture

Anyone who knows me understands I'm not afraid of change or innovation.

And anyone who's ever had a conversation with me - heard me talk at an agriculture event and shared a beer and a laugh after - knows that I strongly believe our industry needs to continue to evolve.

It's why AgForce is holding its North Queensland Forum: The future of sustainable agriculture in my neck of the woods, in Ayr, in early April.

Sustainability is a very real issue for the north's cane, cattle, and grain producers - despite a bumper season and record prices across all commodities.

AgForce's North Queensland Forum is a chance to put everything on the table and see what our true potential is and what we can achieve during the next five, 10, 15 years - no matter the commodity.

For while we might produce different products, we have so many more similarities than differences within agriculture.

When it comes to my main commodity, cane, I don't believe the crystal we produce is the be-all and end-all - instead we need to make sure we're using the entire crop.

With that in mind, AgForce's Cane board and its members are focusing on a concept known as a 'circular bioeconomy', which effectively means: We grow it, we process it, we recycle it.

Our aim is to take any waste product, put it through a biorefinery, and create renewable biproducts and bioenergy.

This is farming in the 21st century: high-tech, innovative, sustainable - a far cry from the days of simply tilling a field, and it exceeds all environmental expectations.

Guest speakers at the North Queensland Forum include recognised industry experts and specialist commentators who will discuss global and national trends, and how industry is adopting sustainable practices to assist family enterprises to be more profitable, efficient, and environmentally responsible.

It's all made possible thanks to our fantastic sponsors and great agricultural supporters: Honeycombes, Liquaforce, and Olsson Industries.

Find out more and book your tickets at agforceqld-north-forum-sustainable-ag-ayr.eventbrite.com.au.