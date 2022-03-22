Tooloombilla packs a punch

+6 Photos: Sally McGilvray













The Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft is a well-known annual event in the Maranoa region, and the 2022 competition did not disappoint.



The event was held last weekend at the Tooloombilla grounds, 67 kilometres west of Injune.

An action packed weekend of campdrafting started on Friday with Dan Dwyer winning the Maiden A on Binacon and Peter Knudsen winning the Restricted Open on Shes Purring.



The Tooloombilla Challenge was also run on Friday, with Megan McIntosh going home the overall winner after the wet and dry work.

On Saturday the Campdrafting started bright and early, as Primrose Carrigan took the win in the Maiden 4 Maiden, riding Better Acres, while the Novice A was won by Shari Knudsen on Daddys Heart Acre, and the Maiden B was won by Shane Russell on Snoopy.



The kids also had their fair share of drafting with Mac Knudsen winning the Juvenille, William Webb winning the Junior and William Tucker winning the Mini.

The Rodeo action kicked off on Saturday, with Scott Wells, Goondiwindi, coming home a winner in the bull ride.



Tooloombilla local and committee member Kimba Fien put on a show, winning both the Saddle Bronc Ride and the Top 6 Chute Out, causing eruptions from the crowd.

Sunday saw more drafting as well as a Gymkhana & Kid's Stockman Challenge.



Father-daughter duo Kevin and Kate Southern shone on the final day of the draft, with Kevin winning the Open on Highphlatuen, while Kate was the winner in the Ladies, riding Mia.



The final event of the weekend, the Novice B, was won by Kane Duff on Lindy Lou.

Committee members said the weekend would not have been possible without the support of their sponsors, cattle donors, competitors, spectators and the hardworking volunteers.



The Tooloombilla campdraft and rodeo committee were proud to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, LifeFlight and the Mitchell and Injune Ambulance Services, particularly after one rodeo competitor was injured and needed to be flown to Roma hospital and on to Brisbane by the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter.



The committee said they were looking forward to making 2023 their biggest event yet to celebrate 50 years.

