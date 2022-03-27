Work hard in silence, success is your noise

Fairy floss, Dagwood dogs, sideshow alley and being dressed up.



These are some of the things people think of when you introduce yourself as a Showgirl.



Some even think of Showgirls doing the Can Can dance.

I grew up in Capella, central Queensland where the population is only about 1000 but we can get 1500 through the gate at our local show.



I did all my schooling there, was school captain through primary, junior high school and then senior high school to then go onto graduate from Capella in 2016.

Now that I look back on it, I did not try as hard as I could have and now, I wish I did.



Apologies to those teachers that knew I could do it even when I told myself I could not. I was that kid that worked two jobs throughout school from the age of 15 with the help of my parents.

Through schooling and work experience and then the workforce it led me to one of the proudest things I have done, the Queensland Country Life Showgirl awards.



I didn't win or get runner-up and I don't even know what the final score was, but I know I got up on stage and did my best, which included telling the story of how I was almost called Mack if I was a boy because my dad was a truck driver for 20 years and loved Mack trucks.

Throughout life there are a couple things that I live by, and I want to share:

Be a good person and always use manners and respect no matter who is around

No matter how hard you are working you can always work harder

Stepping outside your comfort zone will introduce you to things you didn't think you would ever do in your life but now you can't live without

Say yes, even when it scares you as it can lead you to some incredible experiences in your life

It's ok if you do something and find out you don't love it like you feel you should



It's ok to try things out and do work experience before figuring out your life. That is the point of work experience

Just because you are good at one thing doesn't mean your friend will be good at it too. Everyone is and will be successful in their own way

This just shows you can work hard in silence and let your success be your noise.

- Meg Grogan, 2021 Queensland Showgirl state finalist

