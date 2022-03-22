Downs Rugby season starting to ramp up

+8

















The 2022 Downs Rugby season is beginning to ramp up with plenty of rugby played over the weekend.



It all kicked off as the Mort and Co Teenage Girls 7s competition saw a full complement of teams advancing on Gold Park on Friday evening.



While their official season doesn't start until April 22, the girls brought their full enthusiasm to the 10 games played.



This year we will see teams from Toowoomba Bears, Souths Kookaburras, Dalby Wheatchix, USQ Saints, and Highfields Redbacks compete for the Mort and Co Teenage Girls 7s U14 and U16 titles on the Grand Final evening on June 3, in this growing competition.

The Stag Machinery Teenage Boys competition has unfortunately had a rocky start with unprecedented weather events affecting fields and COVID "spicy cough" playing havoc with team availability.



Heading towards round five, the boys are starting to get some decent game time and are looking forward to putting their practice into play.

Round 4 Stag Machinery Teenage Boys results

With much anticipation, the Downs Rugby 2022 Stag Machinery Junior draw has been released and can be found at www.downsrugby.com.au.



This U6-U12 competition is set to be strong, with teams from Goondiwindi, Dalby, Highfields, Toowoomba Souths, Toowoomba Bears, USQ Saints, TAS and TGS all gearing up for the traditional opening carnival, which will take place on April 23 at Riddles Oval in Goondiwindi, with more than 80 games and 700 families expected to attend.

Many Downs Clubs are taking advantage of the pre-season with their seniors, scheduling trial matches for both men's and women's teams.

An impressive crowd turned out at Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi, to see the Senior Men's team first hit out for the season, with the Goondiwindi Emus taking on their old rival from across the border, the Weebolla Bulls from Moree, in a pre-season trial match.



The Emus 2022 squad came away with a tough win and are looking forward to getting into regular fixtures next month.

Toowoomba Rangers Men's XVs hit the road, travelling to the Sunshine Coast to take on the Sunshine Coast Barbarians.



Toowoomba Rangers Women's 7s squad were thrilled with their start to the pre-season taking home a 22-5 win against USC Barbarians.

Congratulations to the Downs men and women who took part in the City v Country tournament in Condamine on Saturday, March 19, trialing for a place in the Downs Rugby representative squads.



While it was noted that some clubs were missing, selectors, coaches and officials were happy with the turn out and are looking forward to building into a strong 2022 team.



A huge thanks to the Condamine Cods for hosting the evening and also to the Darling Downs Rugby Referees Association for officiating.



Senior Men's resulted in a 19-0 win to City.

Plans are heating up for the Downs Junior Challenge which will be held on April 9-10.



Confirmation pending, we currently have Helensvale Hogs, Bond Pirates (Gold Coast), Surfers Paradise JRUFC, Padua College (Brisbane) and host Highfields Redbacks Rugby Club.

Upcoming events include:

Get ready for the pre-season Rugby Battle In The Bush, April 1-3, proudly hosted by Dalby Rugby Club at John Ritter Oval.



This massive weekend includes a special Friday evening event, a full day of Saturday rugby, including a rematch of the 2021 Hospital Cup Grand Final between GPS Gallopers and UQ Red Heavies Rugby Clubs, followed by an after party including live music and a junior coaching clinic on Sunday.

For more detail on all upcoming events head to www.downsrugby.com.au for links.