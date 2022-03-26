Cropping input costs continue to soar higher

Global grain prices are set to remain at near record levels so long as the conflict in Ukraine continues, while cropping input costs are also soaring.

Cropping input costs have rocketed higher in recent months driven by a range of factors including the war in Ukraine as well as surging energy costs.

Fertiliser and herbicide prices rocketed higher in October last year when Chinese production facilities were told to halve output to curb air pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics.

China is a major supplier of glyphosate, accounting for about 65 per cent of global production, as well as a larger exporter of fertiliser. Russia is also major supplier of nitrogen-based fertilisers as well as phosphates and potash. But these supply lines ground to a halt soon after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Both price and access to supplies are set to be a major issue for farmers this year.

Farmers are already feeling the pressure of the climbing costs as they secure cropping inputs for the 2022-23 winter crops.



Glyphosate prices have skyrocketed in the past 12 months from around $3 a litre to $13/L recently. Urea prices are three times what they were 12 months ago, with suppliers warning of further price hikes. Diesel costs of more that $2/L is also adding to the crop input cost pain.

Farmers have welcomed the higher grain prices but are saying the higher prices are needed to compensate for the increased costs of growing crops.

Local feed grain prices continue to climb in the past week on strengthening global prices and rising trucking costs. Feed barley bids jumped $10 to $340 delivered into Darling Downs destinations.



Stockfeed wheat bids were up $5 to $370 delivered into the Downs markets. Sorghum values are also climbing as exporter shorts become nervous about commitments into China as global feed grain supplies tighten.

Domestic feeders appear happy to extend grain coverage at current prices amid the ongoing global market uncertainty and difficult domestic logistics.