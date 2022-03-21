18-month-old heifers make $2580 at Toogoolawah

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2218 head of cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday.



All backgrounder descriptions remained firm. The first run of Brisbane Valley bred weaners hit the market and sold exceptionally well. The heavy feeder market showed signs of easing due to access and availability of space into feedlots. The trade feeder market remained firm.

K and S Spierling sold a quality line of export feeder steers with pens selling for $2620, $2570 and $2540/head. Carl and Nicci Seymour of Toogoolawah sold a quality pen of Brangus steers 24mths for $2610/head. B S Farming sold quality Santa Hereford x steers 20mths old for $2540/head. Two Tons of Harlin sold Droughtmaster steers 18-20mths for $2460/head. C, M and D Macintyre sold Charolais cross steers 20-24mths for $2500/head.

W and J Lindstrom sold Santa cross steers 18mths for $2490/head. Brisbane Valley Past of Harlin sold a quality line of 56 Droughtmaster steers 16-18mths with pens selling for $2410, $2360 and $2250/head. J and W Garvie of Kilcoy sold quality pens of Charolais cross steers 16-18mths for $2400, $2400 and $2370/head. R and A French sold Charolais steers, 16mths for $2400/head. Garth & Toni Reiser of Gregor Creek sold Charolais cross steers 16mths for $2310/head.

Quality runs of weaners steers sold to a strong panel of buyers. T1Y sold an outstanding line of Charolais cross weaner steers, six months old with pens selling for $2170 and $2130/head. G and C Beanland of Kingaroy sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $2260/head. Stanley River Grazing of Commissioners Flat sold a pen of good quality Charolais cross weaner steers for $2150/head. G and L Martin of Woodford sold quality Simmental cross weaner steers for $2230/head. SJ Robinson of Yarraman sold a quality pen of Angus cross weaner steers 7mths old for $2100/head.

ATG Past of Kilcoy sold a quality run of weaner steers with pens selling for $2190, $2090 and $2000/head. Tablelands sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner steers for $2100/head. Barraclough Partnership of Toogoolawah sold quality Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $2060/head. E and M Cooke of Proston sold a line of light weight Santa steers seven to 10mths for $2110, $2120 and $2120/head.

The heifers market remained firm on previous strong rates. J and S Cruickshank of Eidsvold sold a line of Santa cross heifers 18-20mths with pens topping at $2580, $2580, $2480, $2480/head. Bottle Tree of Clermont sold a quality pen of Santa heifers for $2420/head. Wendy Callinan of Esk sold a line of Santa heifers 16mth for $2280 and $2250/head. The Davis Family of Linville sold Charolais x heifers 18mth for $2280/head and Droughtmaster heifers for $2210/head. C & K Bunn sold a quality pen of Blonde x heifers for $2290/head.

T1Y of Woolooga sold a quality line up of Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight mths for $2160 and $2050/head. Wyatt Earthmoving of Beaudesert sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2000/head. Stanley River Grazing of Commissioners Flat sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1980/head. R and T Tinney sold a pen of Droughtmaster heifers 12mths old for $1920/head. Michael Burrows sold a pen of Santa cross weaner heifers for $1800/head. Tom Crowley of Buaraba sold a pen of Angus cross weaner heifers 5mths old for $1660/head.

Jilabri Family Beaudesert sold a pen of young Brahman cows preg tested in calf for $2760/head. Tallara Past of Beaudesert sold pens of aged preg tested in calf cows for $2620, $2520 and $2500/head. Echo Hills Cattle of Beaudesert sold Brahman cross preg tested in calf cows for $2520, $2540 and $2500/head. Aubrey Birchley sold a pen of Charbray cows preg tested in calf for $2520/head.

A pen of Limo cross Shorthorn cows account of Glenlee Farming sold for $3825/unit. Sommer Stud sold Simmental cross cows and calves for $3800/unit. Charbray cross cows and calves account C L Stephen and Glenlee Farming $3600/unit. The Birchley Family of Eidsvold sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $3650/unit and Brangus cross cows and calves for $3400/head.



