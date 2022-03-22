Monto Cattle and Country exchanges hands

After 20 years of ownership Brad and Donna McNally have sold their business Monto Cattle & Country.



Former local lad, Andrew Cavanagh and his wife Emma and his business partner, Brendan Kelly of Kellco Livestock Agents, have taken the opportunity to buy the business and take over from April 1.

According to Brad it is time for he and Donna to eased up a little, although it is not retirement yet.

"As you know it has been 20 years in the business for me and 34 years for Donna as she originally worked for Dalgety's," Brad said.



"We are very proud of our saleyards and business, which has supported the Monto and surrounding districts over all these years."



He said he hoped his valued clients, buyers and supporters will continue to support Andrew and Brendan in their new venture.



"We are proud of the business we have built and it was always about having the right people to take over the business as I think the community will appreciate that."

This means Andrew and Emma will return to Monto their children so he can manage the day-to-day operation of the business including cattle sales, property and house sales and rent roll management.

Andrew said Monto Cattle and Land was a great business to buy in a great area and provided Kellco with an opportunity to own a good set of saleyards in Queensland.

Brendan Kelly continue to work at the Kellco Livestock Dalby office



Brad and Donna will certainly be staying around Monto to assist in a smooth transition for all parties.

